12 Discontinued Walmart Great Value Grocery Items We'll Probably Never See Again

We've all been there: You're on a normal-as-can-be shopping trip, but when you hit the drinks aisle, your favorite bottle of soda is nowhere to be found. Even more concerningly, there's no longer a spot on the shelf where it should be. All the gaps are filled, as if your comfort beverage was sucked into a void and nobody was meant to notice.

Alas, that product did go the way of the void — the discontinuation void, as we'll call it, which beloved staples are often thrown into without any apparent rhyme or reason. We may never be privy to what happens behind closed doors at corporate, and mourning is only natural, even if the reason behind a product's discontinuation is understandable. Today, we're taking a look down memory lane at some famed Great Value products that have gone the way of the dodo, many of which customers are still begging the company to bring back.