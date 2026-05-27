12 Discontinued Walmart Great Value Grocery Items We'll Probably Never See Again
We've all been there: You're on a normal-as-can-be shopping trip, but when you hit the drinks aisle, your favorite bottle of soda is nowhere to be found. Even more concerningly, there's no longer a spot on the shelf where it should be. All the gaps are filled, as if your comfort beverage was sucked into a void and nobody was meant to notice.
Alas, that product did go the way of the void — the discontinuation void, as we'll call it, which beloved staples are often thrown into without any apparent rhyme or reason. We may never be privy to what happens behind closed doors at corporate, and mourning is only natural, even if the reason behind a product's discontinuation is understandable. Today, we're taking a look down memory lane at some famed Great Value products that have gone the way of the dodo, many of which customers are still begging the company to bring back.
Bavarian-style pretzel crust frozen pizzas
The first discontinued item on this list may well be the most baffling. Why on earth would a company stop making a pizza with a pretzel crust? Cheese and pretzels are a classic combo, so we're pretty sure this pizza slapped. Its discontinuation will forever remain a mystery, and what's even sadder is that there's no whisper of it returning to the store anytime soon.
The pizzas were reportedly released around fall of 2019, but they were no longer on store shelves by fall of 2023. There were a few flavors on offer — Hot Honey Pepperoni, Garlic Cheese Fondue, and Beer Cheese Sauce & Sausage — and personally, we'd have a very difficult time choosing which one to buy for movie night. One reviewer said the Garlic Cheese Fondue Pizza was great for those who enjoyed white sauces, and even though the pretzel flavor wasn't super noticeable in the crust, it made for a good pizza anyway.
Sea salt caramel ice cream sandwiches
If your favorite Salt & Straw ice cream flavor is Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, there's little doubt that you would have loved Great Value's Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches. Plus, given that we loved Great Value's Sea Salt Caramel ice cream when we tried it in a taste test of all the brand's ice creams, it's all the more sad that the sandwiches can no longer be found.
The golden wafers made these ice cream sandwiches even more special, particularly for consumers who prefer vanilla over chocolate. We're unsure when exactly they disappeared, but they were definitely gone by fall of 2023, and it marked a great loss for Great Value fans everywhere. Of course, there's no telling what the future holds — perhaps we'll see a surprise resurgence of the ice cream sandwich, if the company decides to take pity on its consumers!
Egg bites
Looking for a copycat Starbucks egg bite? Great Value's Bacon & Cheese Egg Bites may have been a good dupe when they were still sold, but sadly, that time has long passed — it was no longer seen on store shelves as of the fall of 2023, and perhaps even earlier.
Now, we do have to mention that these may actually still be available at Walmart, just under different packaging. Walmart's Marketside brand carries sous vide egg bites in a bacon and cheddar flavor. They look a bit different, so we can't be certain that they're the same exact egg bites. Even so, they seem to be worthy dupes, which is one upside to this particularly sad piece. If you were a fan of Great Value's offering, try Marketside's and let us know how they compare.
Pineapple dessert pizza
Dessert pizza? Sign us the heck up! Perhaps the only thing better than pizza is a sweet twist on the beloved party food, and Great Value's Pineapple Dessert Pizza seems to have proved that pineapple actually does belong on pizza. Then again, the product was discontinued, so maybe the jury's still out on that.
The dessert pizzas also came in S'mores and Cinnamon Apple flavors, and they seem to have had a short lifespan. It looks like they were around from about 2019-2021, and it would probably be a stretch to say that the pandemic took this out — so what was the cause of their demise? We may never know, but it's certainly a sad fate to befall such a scrumptious-looking offering. We're sure you can doctor up a dupe in your own kitchen, but whether it'll measure up to the OG, we may never know.
Kettle cooked burnin' hot potato chips
When a distraught consumer goes to the lengths of creating an online petition to bring back a discontinued product, you know it must have been good. Such was the case with Great Value's Burnin' Hot Potato Chips, the death of which fans around the country are still mourning. The chips were reportedly packed with flavor and spice, so it's hard to believe Walmart would cut them from the store's inventory.
It's unclear when exactly the chips were discontinued, but one thing's certain: You won't find them at Walmart anymore, and it seems unlikely that you'll ever see them again. Be grateful if you weren't an OG fan of the chips — it sounds like adequate replacements are few and far between, an even bigger blow to customers who called this their favorite snack aisle find.
Tropickles
Standing in stark contrast to the last product is one that probably should never have hit shelves in the first place — Great Value's "Tropickles," aka pickles with fruit punch flavoring. Confused? Disgusted? Curious? All of the above are valid reactions to seeing the brightly-colored jar pictured above, and after reading reviews, it's not hard to see why this item was discontinued.
We're always of the opinion that palates vary, and most everything is appealing to some type of consumer. That doesn't seem to have applied to these pickles. The universal opinion was that the fruit punch pickles were pretty gross, and they had many customers questioning what had possessed corporate to come up with this wild idea in the first place. This is one discontinued product we'd be pretty relieved to never see again, and it seems unlikely we ever will, given its extremely poor reception.
Red tornado soda
Fans were in an uproar when Walmart's Red Tornado soda quietly disappeared from store shelves. The store's version of Mountain Dew Code Red seems to have been a pretty decent dupe of the real deal, and we're bummed we never got to try it before its lifespan came to a rather abrupt end.
Little can be found about the soda's longevity or when it was eventually terminated, but we found a photo of the product uploaded in 2012, suggesting it was likely last seen well over a decade ago. Why was it discontinued? Honestly, we'll probably never know. What we do know is that it hasn't been seen since its discontinuation, and every year that passes just lowers the chance of the product ever returning to store shelves. Sorry, red soda fans — it looks like you'll have to stick with Mountain Dew Code Red for the foreseeable future.
Frozen cookie dough
Is anything better than having cookies within arm's reach, ready to be baked whenever the sweet tooth strikes? Not in our opinion, which makes it all the more appalling that Walmart discontinued its Great Value frozen cookie dough. The standard cookie dough line came in three flavors: Triple Chocolate, Birthday Cake, and Oatmeal Cranberry White Chocolate — and they seem to have been available a few years in the early 2020s.
Perhaps consumers didn't want to use up freezer space when fridge-friendly cookie doughs were widely available, or perhaps nobody knew to look to the freezer aisle to satisfy their cookie cravings. Whatever the reason for the discontinuation of these products, we think it was an unfair blow to customers who relied on them as dessert-time staples. Maybe it's time to freeze your own cookie dough, or we could just march on down to corporate with picket signs to beg for their return.
Peanut butter cups
One of the most baffling discontinuations of this whole list has to be Great Value's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, which seem to have been removed from store shelves around the mid-2010s. We get it — the concept isn't exactly unique to the brand, but still, those who opted for the store's version had nothing but good things to say about the treat. Some even called them the best cups they'd ever had, and were understandably dismayed by their discontinuation.
Sure, you have no lack of viable substitutes here; Trader Joe's may be a particularly good dupe. But as the most diehard fans of any product know, even subtle differences are glaring when your taste buds are used to one particular product. Fans of these peanut butter cups may be forever doomed to compare them to every substandard lookalike they try from now on, a fate we wouldn't wish upon our worst enemy.
Diet cream soda
Some product discontinuations are understandable enough not to inspire questions (case in point: the aforementioned Tropickles). On the other hand, the occasional product discontinuation inspired enough outrage to make national news headlines. Such was the case when Walmart halted production of its Great Value-branded Diet Cream Soda.
Many passionate customers were in distress when the A&W dupe was pulled. They took to social media to share their dismay, but to no avail — the brand confirmed it had officially discontinued the item in a reply to one social media post, and it gave little hope that the soda would ever hit store shelves again. It was (and still is) a massive blow for fans of the calorie-free cream soda, and though it wasn't the only product of its kind on the market, some consumers called it the best version they'd ever had. That just makes its eventual disappearance even more of a gut punch.
Crispy poutine bites
When was the last time you saw a frozen poutine-inspired item on the shelf at your local grocery store? They're few and far between, which makes the discontinuation of Great Value's Crispy Poutine Bites all the more jaw-dropping. Was the concept too foreign to inspire curiosity in American consumers? Or was the product not as good as the box made it seem?
Given that we can't find a ton of reviews of the product (which was definitely available at least through the late 2010s), it could well be a mixture of both reasons. Perhaps the odd concept of a crispy cheese-potato-gravy combo made consumers stick more closely to their "safe" foods; and perhaps those who tried the poutine bites weren't impressed enough to buy more. Whatever the reason for the product's eventual removal, it seems like it was a definite swing and a miss on Great Value's part, and we'd be shocked if we ever saw these hit store shelves again.
Organic instant oatmeal with oats and flax
Great Value still sells instant oatmeal, so it's pretty baffling that its oats and flax oatmeal were discontinued. Sure, it doesn't have the pomp and circumstance of the brand's other varieties (looking at you, strawberries and cream), but the addition of flax has an undeniable health appeal. Its eventual demise in 2020 likely came as a huge blow to fans, who now had no flaxseed options within Great Value's oatmeal line.
Sure, there's a simple enough solution: Just buy a different instant oatmeal, buy some flaxseed, and combine the two on your own. But for busy bees who have places to be in the morning, sometimes taking those extra steps isn't an option, and an all-in-one instant oatmeal is a must-have. We'd like to extend our heartfelt condolences to those who relied on Great Value's instant oats and flax oatmeal as a pantry staple — unfortunately, it's unlikely it'll ever make a return to store shelves.