Chipotle Is Taking A Page Out Of Taco Bell's Book By Testing This Mega-Popular Protein

From the very beginning, Chipotle has been breaking new ground in the world of food. While it may not have been the first chain to serve up what we now call a "fast-casual" dining environment, its success is largely responsible for the ballooning of this portion of the restaurant industry. But even trend-setters sometimes look to competitors for inspiration, and in this case, it appears that Chipotle may be taking a page from Taco Bell with its newest menu item. One of the big changes coming to Chipotle in 2026 may be the introduction of a long-awaited industry-topping protein: crispy chicken.

Taco Bell has been testing various fried chicken items on its menu since 2015. In that decade-plus window, the viral menu items at Taco Bell featuring fried chicken have ranged from the relatively mundane — like chicken nuggets — to more off-the-wall concepts such as a chalupa with a shell made of fried chicken, or one of its newest chicken items, the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider. Clearly, introducing fried chicken has been a success at Taco Bell, but the different service style of Chipotle may prove to be a challenge.

Chipotle's crispy chicken is still in the early stages of menu testing, with reports currently linking it to just one store in Tustin, a city in Southern California. An Instagram post from @snackolator shows the apparently gluten-free fried chicken pieces chopped into Chipotle's traditional chunks, while taste tests by food creators like @bookofelie and shared on Instagram by @foodbeast show it used in the chain's famous burrito bowl just like any other protein.