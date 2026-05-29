Stop Making This Keurig Mistake If You Want Better Coffee And A Longer-Lasting Machine
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Coffee is roughly 98% water – so the quality of your water makes a big difference in the flavor of your brew. Just like there are hacks to get the most out of coffee pods, there are hacks for getting the most out of a Keurig appliance, and one of the most common mistakes users make with a Keurig machine is putting tap water in it. It might seem like an innocuous swap, but over time, tap water can cause your machine to stop functioning at its best or stop working altogether. Plus, it yields coffee that often tastes pretty lousy.
Before tap water reaches your home faucet, that water runs through underground pipes leading from lakes, rivers, and reservoirs — and along the course of its journey, it can pick up trace elements like chlorine, sulfur, iron, and minerals like calcium and magnesium. And that's before considering the chemicals that are added to tap water deliberately. Although safe to ingest, some of these elements can impact the taste of your water, and by extension, of the coffee you use it to brew. Beyond producing off-tasting coffee, continually pouring tap water into a Keurig transfers those trace sediments into the appliance, gradually gumming up the works and shortening the machine's lifespan.
To steer clear of flavor-affecting contaminants, opt for filtered water. Happily, it's quick and cost-effective to produce at home by enlisting the help of a filter faucet attachment, like this one by PUR brand. If you have a Brita pitcher, the filtered water it produces is also ideal for pouring into your Keurig. Whether your tap water comes from a reservoir, well, or an aquifer, these filter attachments can remove contaminants retroactively.
Don't put unfiltered tap water in your Keurig
If your tap water tastes weird, then your coffee is going to taste weird, too. Especially if you've shelled out extra coin for an artisanal bag of beans from a small-batch roaster, it can be a major bummer to brew a bad-tasting mugful. To that end, another type of water to avoid using in tandem with a Keurig is distilled. During the distillation process, water is boiled into steam to remove the maximum amount of impurities, then cooled back down into a liquid state. While this makes distilled water a frequent choice for sterile, medical-type settings, it's a less desirable candidate for brewing a tasty cup of Joe. Distilled water is totally absent of essential minerals, presenting a flat or bland taste on its own and (worse) making your coffee taste acidic or sour. While distilled water is itself not acidic, clocking in at a neural 7 pH, its absence of minerals can leave your coffee tasting and smelling undesirable. In contrast, filtered water actually retains some minerals that are good for you.
You might already have a water filter system at home and not know it; some modern refrigerators are equipped with a filtered water dispensing feature. Bottled water works well, too, but is a costlier option. According to the Keurig Care team (via the Best Buy website), foodies using filtered water that passes through a well or a water-softener should plan to descale their brewer every three months as part of routine appliance maintenance. To get the job done, we've rounded up a few Keurig cleaning tips for better-tasting coffee.