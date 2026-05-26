10 White Fish Worth Buying And 4 To Skip

While a certain famous tuna brand might feel otherwise, for cooks, white fish are the real "chicken of the sea." The term "white fish" is a loose one, covering a range of both fresh and saltwater varieties, with little in common except the color of their flesh.

Yet, white fish are surprisingly interchangeable in most recipes. They're mostly mild-tasting, versatile, well-suited to a range of sauces and preparation methods, and a lot, though not all, are quite affordable. Most kinds of white fish are well worth buying, depending on your tastes and your budget, but there are a few to avoid for various reasons.

I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, with two seafood-centric restaurants under my belt, and this is a topic I'm close to. My father's family fished for generations, and I myself participated briefly in the inshore small-boat fishery as a teen. Drawing on that personal and professional background, here are 10 white fish that I think are worth buying, and four more you should avoid.