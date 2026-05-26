10 Fazoli's Italian Dishes, Ranked

How do you like your dinner plans? Big burgers in front of a big screen? A fancy steakhouse with a waiting list longer than the menu? Or maybe you're in the mood for some typical Italian? Though its slogan – "Real Italian. Real Fast." – may sound more like the next big movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise than something fit for a restaurant, if that's more your meal mantra, Fazoli's has you covered.

Quick Italian comfort food has been Fazoli's specialty since it opened in 1988. And while it has changed operationally in the last 35-plus years – upgrading to real plates, removing artificial ingredients, and improving its drive-thru experience, just to name a few — the important things have stayed the same. The restaurant still sits at the intersection of fast-casual and sit-and-stay-awhile dining, where you order at a counter, but waiters buzz around to deliver food. And, of course, the menu is still filled with classic Italian American dishes like spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, and pizza. It's also important to mention those legendary breadsticks that come with every meal and get delivered in a bath of garlicky butter — it's a good thing they're unlimited.

But what are the absolute best entrees on the menu? Most customers have their favorites, and I chose 10 popular options to rank them based on flavor. I sat down with a local manager overseeing multiple locations to get the scoop and a taste of some of Fazoli's most prominent dishes.