Carbonara Vs Alfredo: Are They Really That Different?

At first glance carbonara and Alfredo seem as similar as two pasta dishes can be, but their differences show just how meaningful small changes to recipes can be. The two represent different versions of Italian tradition, with carbonara standing in as the simple, rustic dish taking full advantage of the Italian predilection for sticking with fresh local ingredients, and Alfredo taking the more maximalist Italian-American route. Still, when the cooking is done, they both get set down as smooth, cheesy pastas that are made to fill stomachs as a hearty weeknight dinner.

Advertisement

Outside of the cheese, carbonara and Alfredo are actually quite different experiences, both in how they taste and how they're made. Despite the creaminess of both dishes, the biggest difference in ingredients is that the sauce for carbonara isn't dairy based at all. Alfredo, on the other hand, is a wildly rich combination that involves butter and cream as the base of the sauce. Taste them side by side, and Alfredo the much heavier of the two, with carbonara having a lighter more delicate sauce that eschews the rich dairy flavor of Alfredo for a more salty and complex flavor. Carbonara also happens to be the more challenging of the two to make, requiring a delicate management of heat and ingredients to achieve that lighter texture. Alfredo is much simpler and an easy Italian-style pasta dish to master even for beginners. But like any pasta favorite, which one you choose is up to you and only you.

Advertisement