Reddit Has Theories About Why Plain Tortilla Chips Rarely Come In Snack-Size Bags

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It is easy enough to find snack-sized bags of chips with flavor dust, Doritos, and Fritos displayed on store shelves, but when looking for a smaller portion of plain tortilla chips, the hunt becomes more challenging. While large bags of tortilla chips are plentiful, smaller packages have eluded snackers looking for portion-controlled purchases. On Reddit, shoppers are venting their frustrations and seeking answers.

One theory is that plain tortilla chips are commonly paired with some sort of dip, while flavored chips are often eaten alone. "Party food," explained a chips lover on Reddit. "Goes with salsa and guacamole which also don't come in single serves." Another described tortilla chips as a social snack, not a personal snack. A smaller bag of plain chips without any accompanying side might seem like the buy was skimpy or incomplete. "A snack size bag of tortilla chips is the most depressing snack I have ever heard of," quipped another Redditor. Plus, when made with only a handful of ingredients, plain tortilla chips might be a more difficult product to move when placed on displays next to flavored and spiced varieties. "That kind of food is very cheap to make, so packaging it in large quantities and selling it in a big bag makes more money for the company," wrote one user on Reddit.