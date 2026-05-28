Reddit Has Theories About Why Plain Tortilla Chips Rarely Come In Snack-Size Bags
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It is easy enough to find snack-sized bags of chips with flavor dust, Doritos, and Fritos displayed on store shelves, but when looking for a smaller portion of plain tortilla chips, the hunt becomes more challenging. While large bags of tortilla chips are plentiful, smaller packages have eluded snackers looking for portion-controlled purchases. On Reddit, shoppers are venting their frustrations and seeking answers.
One theory is that plain tortilla chips are commonly paired with some sort of dip, while flavored chips are often eaten alone. "Party food," explained a chips lover on Reddit. "Goes with salsa and guacamole which also don't come in single serves." Another described tortilla chips as a social snack, not a personal snack. A smaller bag of plain chips without any accompanying side might seem like the buy was skimpy or incomplete. "A snack size bag of tortilla chips is the most depressing snack I have ever heard of," quipped another Redditor. Plus, when made with only a handful of ingredients, plain tortilla chips might be a more difficult product to move when placed on displays next to flavored and spiced varieties. "That kind of food is very cheap to make, so packaging it in large quantities and selling it in a big bag makes more money for the company," wrote one user on Reddit.
The search for portion-controlled snacks
While marketing efforts have created brand identities around flavored chips like Doritos and Cheetos, various brands of plain tortilla chips have become something of a standard. With dozens of options in markets, shoppers are less likely to seek out a specific name when looking for chips to pour into a bowl to serve alongside guac at tonight's cookout. This dynamic makes smaller packaging an even more difficult sell.
Though snack-sized tortilla chip bags do exist, they can be trickier to find, and the demand isn't there for many stores to stock. Mission sells 3-ounce bags in bulk cases, an item meant to target restaurants and cafes instead of retail shops. Tostitos also sells multipacks of 1-ounce bags containing bite-size round tortilla chips. Some have noted that the absence of the smaller tortilla chips product may be regional, as snackers outside of the United States have been able to find portion-controlled packages. "You can buy the little snack bag at gas stations, but it's sold as part of the chili/cheese nacho station," wrote one shopper on Reddit. "I just don't think there's a demand when you have to compete with potato chips or Fritos." The best bet for smaller bags is to pack sealable bags at home from larger bags of tortilla chips you purchased or batches you made yourself.