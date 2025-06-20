The Absolute Best Tortilla Chips Brand, According To A Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tortilla chips are the addictive prelude to most Mexican meals and now encompass countless store-bought brands. Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist, chef and partner at Chilango MN and Sueno in Dayton, Ohio shared his old and new favorite brands. "Donkey chips until they changed their recipe," he says, "but the Xochitl brand is really stellar."

Donkey chips are a brand out of the Chicago area that use a generations-old recipe to produce a salted and unsalted selection of white corn tortilla chips. They aren't as widely available as the much larger Xochitl brand. Similar to the type of tortilla chip you'll find in Mexico, Donkey chips are a lot thicker and sturdier than Xochitl. The two brands have similarly short ingredients lists, both consisting of white corn, oil, salt, and lime. That said, Xochitl chips are thinner, lighter, and more delicate than Donkey chips. Xochitl has a wider selection, with varieties like blue corn which has a unique earthiness. If you're looking for a chip that can hold up under the weight of heavy dips like this black bean dip or guacamole, Xochitl debuted a Dipper chip that's much thicker than the original recipe.

Xochitl ranked fifth in our taste test of 15 popular tortilla chip brands. While we loved the taste, texture, and whole ingredients, Xochitl's high price tag was the reason it didn't rank higher. But, after an endorsement from a James Beard finalist, Xochitl is worth the splurge.