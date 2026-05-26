Pour Coffee In Your Chicken Brine For An Even Tastier Experience

Brining chicken results in incredibly juicy, tender meat that is evenly infused with rich spices and flavors. Salt brines can relax muscle proteins to prevent moisture loss during the cooking process. Brines that contain sugar, herbs, and other seasonings allow those flavors to penetrate deep within the meat so that it's seasoned from within. For an even tastier chicken brine, consider using black coffee. Tasting Table spoke with Dennis Littley, the chef and culinary expert behind Ask Chef Dennis, for some tips.

Littley gave us deeper insight into the benefits of adding coffee to a wet brine when preparing chicken. "Adding coffee to your brine adds a rich, savory taste to your chicken that won't make it taste like you put coffee in it," he says. "It has roasted and slightly bitter elements that will enhance the natural flavors of your meat by providing a counterbalance. This process provides the opportunity for the chicken to rest and absorb all of the liquid components of the brine (salt and sugar) allowing for greater retention of moisture."

These benefits even extend beyond the cooking process, according to Littley: "When cooked, coffee enhances browning, but specifically when grilling or roasting chicken as the roasted flavors in the coffee are enhanced when combined with the charred/caramelized flavors of the grilled/roasted chicken." Brining chicken also helps you avoid a classic mistake: Overcooking your meat and allowing it to get dried out. For the best results, choose the coffee type and roast carefully, and only use black coffee.