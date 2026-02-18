The Coffee Trick Chefs Use For Better Chicken
Aiming to cook delicious chicken this week? Before you do, consider this culinary trick from an expert chef. Alan Thompson, the head chef at Cassiobury Court, convinced The Takeout to use coffee to brine chicken. Yes, you read that correctly — coffee is the missing ingredient your chicken brine or marinade needs. "Coffee in a brine gives you a bit of depth and earthiness," Thompson says, "so almost a savory bitterness that balances out the natural sweetness of the meat."
Using coffee on meat may sound a little out there, but coffee is a fairly common steak rub and plenty of recipes utilize coffee grounds, so why not brine chicken with it? Coffee contains acidity, which can help improve the chicken's texture and retain its juiciness. The tannins in coffee can also soften and tenderize chicken and enhance its natural savory notes.
But before you go ahead and brine your raw chicken with a cup of latte or cappuccino, Thompson adds that the type of coffee you use matters. "I'd go for a medium roast filter coffee," he explains, "so it's nothing too light and acidic [or] too dark and burnt."
Coffee brine is so flavorful that you shouldn't marinate your chicken overnight
Additionally, you want to consider the tasting notes of the coffee you choose to brine your chicken. Thompsons states, "You want smooth, nutty notes that will sit nicely with the herbs and salt." You should also consider the acidity of coffee and its bitterness. Pair the coffee brine with more acidity, such as slices of orange or lemon, and balance out the bitterness and salt with some sugar.
Now, how long should you let chicken sit in a brine for the juiciest, most flavorful results? A few hours, from two to four, should suffice. You can also let the weight of the bird guide you. In the food world, a good rule of thumb to follow is to brine chicken an hour per pound of its weight.
Thompson agrees with this rule when one's brining chicken with coffee. "If it's just pieces [of chicken], three to four hours is plenty," he advises. "Any longer and you risk the texture going a bit mushy or the coffee flavor becoming overbearing."
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.