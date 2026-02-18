The Coffee Trick Chefs Use For Better Chicken

Aiming to cook delicious chicken this week? Before you do, consider this culinary trick from an expert chef. Alan Thompson, the head chef at Cassiobury Court, convinced The Takeout to use coffee to brine chicken. Yes, you read that correctly — coffee is the missing ingredient your chicken brine or marinade needs. "Coffee in a brine gives you a bit of depth and earthiness," Thompson says, "so almost a savory bitterness that balances out the natural sweetness of the meat."

Using coffee on meat may sound a little out there, but coffee is a fairly common steak rub and plenty of recipes utilize coffee grounds, so why not brine chicken with it? Coffee contains acidity, which can help improve the chicken's texture and retain its juiciness. The tannins in coffee can also soften and tenderize chicken and enhance its natural savory notes.

But before you go ahead and brine your raw chicken with a cup of latte or cappuccino, Thompson adds that the type of coffee you use matters. "I'd go for a medium roast filter coffee," he explains, "so it's nothing too light and acidic [or] too dark and burnt."