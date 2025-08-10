Coffee Is The Missing Ingredient Your Chicken Marinade Needs — Here's What It Does To The Meat

Have you ever marinated chicken, cooked it, and then find the meat a little, well, bland? The reason may be because your marinade is missing a secret powerhouse ingredient. As per Eugene Liberman, the owner of Moscow on the Hill in Saint Paul, Minnesota, that missing ingredient is coffee. He explained to Chowhound, "Coffee as a marinade gives protein a meaty, smoky quality. Something like a Worcestershire sauce or smoke flavor would. Coffee's natural bitterness would also balance out natural sugars to create complex flavors of smoke and char."

Beyond flavor, as Liberman pointed out, coffee is acidic, which means it also helps tenderize the chicken while it marinates. As the meat gets more tender, it breaks down enough to absorb flavors more deeply. The result is tender, juicy, and flavorful chicken.

But how exactly do you incorporate coffee to chicken marinade? Well, you can either use coffee as a dry rub or brewed coffee as a wet marinade. Either way, be sure to add more flavor to the dry rub or wet marinade. For the dry rub, consider mixing ground coffee with spices like cumin, paprika, and garlic powder. For the wet marinade, mix cooled brewed coffee with soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, and a little apple cider vinegar.