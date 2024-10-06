11 Mistakes You're Making With Your Coffee Steak Rub, According To A Chef

Coffee rubs can transform your steak from average to unforgettable — but only if you do it right. The richness and depth of coffee bring a smoky flavor that works beautifully with beef, but there are plenty of ways things can go wrong. A too-bitter rub, under-seasoned steak, or flat spices? Not ideal.

If you've tried using coffee in your steak rub and the result didn't quite live up to expectations, you're not alone. It's easy to overlook some small but important details that could make all the difference. Maybe you're using pre-ground coffee that's been sitting around for months, or you're skipping the salt, thinking the coffee will carry all the flavor on its own. Spoiler: it won't.

In my time behind the grill — both professional and at home — I've seen many common mistakes that can easily be avoided. Whether it's using pre-ground coffee that's lost its flavor or forgetting the salt, these small missteps can make or break your dish. I'm here to share what I've learned, so you can skip the trial and error and get your coffee rub just right from the start.

In this guide, we'll break down seven common mistakes people make when working with coffee rubs and, more importantly, how to avoid them. Whether you're new to coffee rubs or just looking to fine-tune your technique, these tips will help you get the most out of this bold, flavorful ingredient. A little attention to detail is all it takes to turn a good steak into a great one. Let's dive in.