The Classic Mistake You Avoid When You Brine Beef Or Chicken

Brining may be the single best way to avoid all of the worst mistakes you can make when cooking meats like beef and chicken. Brining comes in two basic forms, wet brining and dry brining, and both of them can do wonders for your favorite cuts of meat. At its core, the process simply entails adding salt to meat, or other foods, before you cook them. It's a practice that dates back thousands of years, when it was primarily used to preserve food. Over time, people came to realize it also has huge benefits even when cooking fresh meat. The biggest one is that it helps to prevent you from overcooking your meal.

The downsides of overcooking are tied to one main thing: moisture. When you heat up beef, chicken, pork, or any other meat, the muscle fibers contract, which squeezes out moisture. This is why a burger you put on the grill ends up smaller after being cooked. And losing all that liquid is why well-done meats become tough and leathery. Brining helps meat retain moisture, even during cooking. This is partly due to the fact that salt attracts water, which in turn gets absorbed by the food. So while you can still overcook a steak that has been brined, you have a much larger margin for error that will make it tougher for you to mess up. And even perfectly cooked meats will be more juicy and tender if they've been brined.