The Reason Aldi's Freezers Are Right Next To The Checkout
In the U.S., most grocery stores follow the same layout. There's the produce, deli, and bakery on the perimeter, the snacks in the middle, and frozen aisles lined up next to other packaged goods. But when you go to Aldi, a German-born supermarket, you might notice something a little different: the frozen section is right next to the checkout. It may seem haphazard, but there's actually a strategy behind it.
Aldi puts its frozen section closest to the registers, so cold items are the last thing you put into your cart. This helps keep your frozen items from defrosting while you're shopping. After all, who wants a completely thawed pack of waffles or Aldi's fan-favorite chicken nuggets? It also helps keep your fruit and frozen items from getting smushed by the larger non-refrigerated boxes piled on top of your cart. It's just one of those sneaky details about Aldi's frozen section you may have never noticed.
The store also has island freezers in the middle of the store where you can grab last-minute purchases. While the chances of these items thawing as you shop are a tad higher, you're still less likely to come home with melted food covered in condensation. So whether you're buying frozen veggies or precooked entrees, it'll stay cold as you drive home.
Pros and cons of Aldi's layout
Aldi may have the freezer section figured out, but some shoppers find the layout adjustment difficult when they first start shopping there. Since most of the staple products like fruits, veggies, and frozen items are in the front of the store, you may accidentally skip the cheese, meat, and other essentials you need in the back. And if you're in a rush, it can be tricky to navigate the store in one fell swoop.
Beyond the unique layout, some Aldi customers can't stand the small sizes of the aisles. Narrow pathways can prove particularly challenging during peak shopping hours, especially if you're only there for a few ingredients. So if you're hoping to get the most out of your Aldi trip, follow these tips: Opt for a reusable bag instead of a cart if you're only getting a few things, arrive first thing in the morning so you have ample time and space to peruse the entire store, and visit the middle aisles to check out weekly special buys — like prepared foods, home decor, and more.