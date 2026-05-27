The Reason Aldi's Freezers Are Right Next To The Checkout

In the U.S., most grocery stores follow the same layout. There's the produce, deli, and bakery on the perimeter, the snacks in the middle, and frozen aisles lined up next to other packaged goods. But when you go to Aldi, a German-born supermarket, you might notice something a little different: the frozen section is right next to the checkout. It may seem haphazard, but there's actually a strategy behind it.

Aldi puts its frozen section closest to the registers, so cold items are the last thing you put into your cart. This helps keep your frozen items from defrosting while you're shopping. After all, who wants a completely thawed pack of waffles or Aldi's fan-favorite chicken nuggets? It also helps keep your fruit and frozen items from getting smushed by the larger non-refrigerated boxes piled on top of your cart. It's just one of those sneaky details about Aldi's frozen section you may have never noticed.

The store also has island freezers in the middle of the store where you can grab last-minute purchases. While the chances of these items thawing as you shop are a tad higher, you're still less likely to come home with melted food covered in condensation. So whether you're buying frozen veggies or precooked entrees, it'll stay cold as you drive home.