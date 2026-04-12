Aldi Customers Can't Stand This About The Grocery Store's Aisles

Aldi shoppers are loyal for good reason. Low prices, fast checkout, and unique finds keep customers coming back on the regular. But even devoted Aldi shoppers have been known to take their complaints online, particularly about the small sizes of aisles.

During peak hours, moving through crowded channels can feel like a major challenge, as other carts block narrow passages and shoppers browse displays at their leisure. Throw in Aldi's employees restocking shelves, and a tight space becomes a major frustration. This is no real surprise. Aldi stores are smaller by design — we're talking around 16,400 square feet compared to the sprawling 70,000 square feet layout of a big box store — but the compact business helps keep prices low. Less space means more affordable lease agreements, heating charges, staff pay, and maintenance costs, ultimately resulting in the affordability Aldi shoppers appreciate.

Many Aldi customers avoid Sunday shopping entirely and complain that a trip to Aldi is no place for a family outing. "This place is packed, the aisles are narrow, workers are overwhelmed, and some people still bring their spouse, brother, six kids, and grandma. No one helps shop, they just stand spaced around the cart," wrote a Redditor. "We have a certain group that likes to shop in packs with absolutely no spatial awareness. They aren't rude or anything, just often impossible to navigate around," added another.