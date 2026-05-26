Choosing The Right Onion Can Completely Change Your Casserole

When putting together a casserole, aromatics like onions tend to get relegated to an afterthought. Whether red, yellow, or white, you might just toss in whatever you have on hand, yet in some recipes, the type of onions can genuinely make or break the final result. Take it from Tara Bench, the cookbook author and blogger behind Tara Teaspoon, who gave Tasting Table exclusive advice about how to choose and use onions for the best casseroles,

"It really depends on the casserole style and flavor profile of the recipe!" Bench says. "Sweet onions like Vidalia and Walla Walla offer an obvious mild, sweet flavor profile, caramelize beautifully, and cook to a softer texture," she explained, adding that they are "traditional in Southern-style casseroles." For instance, in a show-stopping Tennessee onion casserole, sweet onions offer the best sugary-savory, caramelized profile, without making such an onion-centric dish too assertive.

"Yellow or Spanish onions ... are firm and hold their shape and bite, while giving the dish a deeper savory flavor," Bench says, calling them "super versatile." This is also a key texture difference between white and yellow onions. If you don't want the allium to completely dissolve into your casserole, standard yellow is the way to go.