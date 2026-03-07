Forget Deep-Fried Onion Rings —this Southern Casserole Version Is A Complete Showstopper
Deep-fried has long been the default of onion rings. We've grown so familiar with the thick, shattering crisp, the light savoriness accompanying that coating, and even the way our favorite sauces melt into it that it's easy to forget raw onion rings' own hidden magic. It's always been there; you just need the right dish to coax it out. Down South, they've been doing it since forever with Tennessee onion casserole, an old-school comfort food. Truly, this is one of those Southern side dish recipes you need to try at least once.
Imagine your typical casserole, but with onion rings as the main ingredient. The entire dish revolves around this distinctive vegetable as it's tossed with hearty spices and ground herbs, then layered with shredded cheese and butter, and baked for nearly an hour. Bake the onions long enough, and their peppery bite will start to caramelize into a savory-sweet depth, seeping onto your taste buds through tender, juicy slices. That, combined with all the spices they absorbed for almost an hour, makes the flavor complexity out-of-this-world phenomenal.
Before reaching the onion base, however, you will get the cheese's tangy richness, intensified by a buttery aroma in the undertone. It covers the onions in a luscious coating, with browned cheese pieces gathered at the edges. That's how you get layers of flavors unraveling in every forkful, and when laced with the freshly-baked warmth, that's comfort food at its finest.
Use the right ingredients for the best Tennessee onions
First things first, you need to choose the right onion, and that's the Vidalia onion. The mild sweetness and lack of the typical pungency make it an ideal base for the overflow of cheesy, buttery flavors. If Vidalia isn't an option, consider other sweet varieties such as Walla Walla and Maui. You can even mix multiple types of onions, such as Vidalia and red onions, much like Tasting Table did with our Tennessee onions medley recipe.
The right seasonings will also enhance the onion's natural sweetness and shape the flavor profile to your liking. Try sweet paprika if you want a subtle heat, or Cajun seasoning to add a smoky edge for your next cookout. As for the cheese, no matter what, don't use pre-shredded cheese. The anti-caking coating will reduce its meltability and prevent your dish from achieving that true ooey-gooey, stretchy melt. Furthermore, using normal cheese blocks will also broaden your options, so you can vary between Parmesan, cheddar, mozzarella, Gouda, and many more.
Once done, there are about a million things you can do with this dish. On its own, it's great for Thanksgiving, barbecues, and any other feast that calls for a hearty side dish. As a topping, you'll love it in substitution for regular onions in burgers or spread over grilled steak, mashed potatoes, and more. Much like how caramelized onions are the powerhouse ingredient to take sandwiches to the next level, Tennessee onions can do the same. You can even serve it over a bed of rice or pasta for an easy weeknight dinner.