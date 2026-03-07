Forget Deep-Fried Onion Rings —this Southern Casserole Version Is A Complete Showstopper

Deep-fried has long been the default of onion rings. We've grown so familiar with the thick, shattering crisp, the light savoriness accompanying that coating, and even the way our favorite sauces melt into it that it's easy to forget raw onion rings' own hidden magic. It's always been there; you just need the right dish to coax it out. Down South, they've been doing it since forever with Tennessee onion casserole, an old-school comfort food. Truly, this is one of those Southern side dish recipes you need to try at least once.

Imagine your typical casserole, but with onion rings as the main ingredient. The entire dish revolves around this distinctive vegetable as it's tossed with hearty spices and ground herbs, then layered with shredded cheese and butter, and baked for nearly an hour. Bake the onions long enough, and their peppery bite will start to caramelize into a savory-sweet depth, seeping onto your taste buds through tender, juicy slices. That, combined with all the spices they absorbed for almost an hour, makes the flavor complexity out-of-this-world phenomenal.

Before reaching the onion base, however, you will get the cheese's tangy richness, intensified by a buttery aroma in the undertone. It covers the onions in a luscious coating, with browned cheese pieces gathered at the edges. That's how you get layers of flavors unraveling in every forkful, and when laced with the freshly-baked warmth, that's comfort food at its finest.