The Key Difference Between White And Yellow Onions When You Cook Them

It would be an understatement to say that onions are an essential kitchen staple. They are the aromatic foundation of countless dishes across cuisines, an ingredient that brings new levels of depth to quick stir-fries and simmering pasta sauces. But while there are many different types of onions, most home cooks tend to reach for whichever one is in their pantry. However, there is one key difference between two popular varieties that can change the way your dish turns out. Surprisingly, it comes down to texture.

When choosing whether to use white or yellow onions, you should think about the dish you're making. Yellow onions better retain their shape when cooked, meaning they're less likely to disintegrate. Although they will soften and become sweeter over time, they still have a complex, savory taste that won't completely disappear into the background. This makes them suited for dishes where you want the onions to have a presence, whether you're making fried onions, caramelized onions, braises, or certain stews and soups.

Meanwhile, white onions will break down and dissolve more easily, especially when cooked for a longer time. This makes them ideal for when you want the onions to help build flavor, like in sauces, stocks, stews, or soups. White onions are also sweeter than yellow onions, with a milder flavor that provides a good base for pickling and flash-cooked dishes like stir-fries. However, they still have a bright zing to them when raw, making them great in dips, salads, and as fresh toppings.