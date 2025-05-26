Yellow Vs White Onions: Which Variety Is Sweeter?
Grocery shopping decisions can be complicated, especially when there are a few different varieties of the same vegetable or fruit available. This is often the case with onions, which come in three main colors: Red, yellow, and white. Each option has its benefits, but if you're wondering which one is the sweetest, the answer is white onions.
Although they're usually available in supermarkets, white onions only make up about 5% of the annual crop in the U.S. Yellow onions are the biggest seller, making up about 87% of the crop, as they can be cooked in almost any dish. But while yellow onions are a classic favorite for their rich, tangy characteristics, white onions are the better option when you need a sweeter, milder flavor. This could be the case if you're serving the onions raw in a salad or sandwich, or using them to make a fresh pico de gallo.
The sweetness of white onions really comes out when they're sauteed, which makes them perfect for creamy sauces, soups, and stir-frys . White onions are also popular in Mexican cooking, as their bright flavor works extremely well with the complex flavors of Mexican cuisine. White onions won't linger on your breath for as long as yellow onions might, but if you do want to tame them and bring out their sweetness even further, you can soak them in water for a little while before eating. Simply pat dry and use.
Don't eat yellow onions raw
While white onions contain a lot of water, yellow onions have a lot of sulfur, which gives them their signature strong taste. This makes them better for recipes like French onion soup or a caramelized onion dip. Like white onions, their pungency also mellows out as they cook down, but they'll still retain a strong flavor. Yellow onions can be used for just about anything, but it's best to avoid eating them raw simply because of their pungency. You also want to keep them off the grill, as is the case with white onions too. Both can burn easily, so head straight for the purple onions if you're planning a cookout.
If you're wondering what the absolute best type of onion for onion rings is, the answer is white or yellow. But you can use most onions interchangeably without too much trouble. A white onion can be used in place of a yellow onion in pretty much any recipe, and a yellow onion can be used for white as long as it's not being served raw. But if your recipe specifically calls for a sweet onion or you're making a summery salad, grab a white one if you can. The Vidalia and Maui varieties have the most sugar, but any white one will do.