Yellow Vs White Onions: Which Variety Is Sweeter?

Grocery shopping decisions can be complicated, especially when there are a few different varieties of the same vegetable or fruit available. This is often the case with onions, which come in three main colors: Red, yellow, and white. Each option has its benefits, but if you're wondering which one is the sweetest, the answer is white onions.

Although they're usually available in supermarkets, white onions only make up about 5% of the annual crop in the U.S. Yellow onions are the biggest seller, making up about 87% of the crop, as they can be cooked in almost any dish. But while yellow onions are a classic favorite for their rich, tangy characteristics, white onions are the better option when you need a sweeter, milder flavor. This could be the case if you're serving the onions raw in a salad or sandwich, or using them to make a fresh pico de gallo.

The sweetness of white onions really comes out when they're sauteed, which makes them perfect for creamy sauces, soups, and stir-frys . White onions are also popular in Mexican cooking, as their bright flavor works extremely well with the complex flavors of Mexican cuisine. White onions won't linger on your breath for as long as yellow onions might, but if you do want to tame them and bring out their sweetness even further, you can soak them in water for a little while before eating. Simply pat dry and use.