Give Hot Dogs Big Mac Flavor For A Better Way To Enjoy Backyard Franks

For all the bad things about McDonald's, we do have to give credit where credit is due: It knows how to make a mean burger. Its signature sandwich, the Big Mac, has been a storied addition to the fast food scene, and it remains one of its most popular menu offerings (even if our taster didn't think it was the best menu item that the chain has to offer). Not only is the burger itself good, but also all of the culinary creations and spinoffs that it has inspired.

From Big Mac casserole to Big Mac mac and cheese, you'll find no shortage of options that bring together secret sauce, lettuce, white onions, pickles, and cheese. One great Big Mac-inspired food you should try, though, is the Big Mac hot dog. Grab your hot dog roll (bonus points if it has sesame seeds on it), melt a slice of American cheese on it, and load up your hot dog with all of the classic Big Mac toppings.

Next time you're at McDonald's, you can try asking for a courtesy cup of Big Mac sauce on the side, but you can also make this famous addition at home. In fact, a former McDonald's chef shared his ingredients for the perfect Big Mac sauce in an Instagram video — mayo, pickle relish, Düsseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, and white pepper. The sauce will offer a creamy complement to the subtly sweet pork or beef hot dog, while the toppings will offer a contrasting crunch to the hot dog's other components.