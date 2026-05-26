Give Hot Dogs Big Mac Flavor For A Better Way To Enjoy Backyard Franks
For all the bad things about McDonald's, we do have to give credit where credit is due: It knows how to make a mean burger. Its signature sandwich, the Big Mac, has been a storied addition to the fast food scene, and it remains one of its most popular menu offerings (even if our taster didn't think it was the best menu item that the chain has to offer). Not only is the burger itself good, but also all of the culinary creations and spinoffs that it has inspired.
From Big Mac casserole to Big Mac mac and cheese, you'll find no shortage of options that bring together secret sauce, lettuce, white onions, pickles, and cheese. One great Big Mac-inspired food you should try, though, is the Big Mac hot dog. Grab your hot dog roll (bonus points if it has sesame seeds on it), melt a slice of American cheese on it, and load up your hot dog with all of the classic Big Mac toppings.
Next time you're at McDonald's, you can try asking for a courtesy cup of Big Mac sauce on the side, but you can also make this famous addition at home. In fact, a former McDonald's chef shared his ingredients for the perfect Big Mac sauce in an Instagram video — mayo, pickle relish, Düsseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, and white pepper. The sauce will offer a creamy complement to the subtly sweet pork or beef hot dog, while the toppings will offer a contrasting crunch to the hot dog's other components.
How to upgrade this fast food-inspired hot dog
The nice thing about this hack is that, since you aren't relying on a fast-food employee to make it and have other ingredients at your disposal, you can easily play with each hot dog topping and its respective ratio on the dog. For example, if you dislike the sharpness of white onion, try these foolproof caramelized onions on your burger. They're much sweeter and would bring out the sweet undertones of your hot dog well. Alternatively, you can chop them more finely, or use less if you prefer. You can also enhance your hot dog by adding some candied jalapeños on top, or add a dash of hot sauce to your favorite burger sauce recipe.
Since these hot dogs are admittedly pretty weighty — both in terms of actual weight and weight on the palate — you may want to pair them with simple sides. If you're bringing the barbecue indoors, crank up your air fryer and try this french fry recipe for a simple, salty, and complementary side. If you have the grill going, try some grilled corn on the cob with garlic butter; the richness of the butter and sweetness of the corn marry so beautifully with the hot dog and its funky toppings.