Give Your Next Casserole Big Mac Flavors For A McDonald's-Inspired Comfort Dish

The Big Mac is certainly McDonald's most iconic menu item. The combination of three bread pieces, pickles, lettuce, onion, cheese, double patties, and, of course, the acclaimed Mac sauce, makes for a hearty sandwich that hits all of the savory, zesty, and salty notes that you're craving. However, it's also easy to bring those familiar flavors home and adapt them to a homestyle dish: cheeseburger casserole.

A cheeseburger casserole is very versatile, and basically involves adding all of your burger components (sans buns — or swapping them with tater tots, cubed potatoes, noodles, or cubed bread pieces) to a casserole dish, baking it, and adding fresh toppings. You can use all of the components in the casserole that you would add to the Big Mac, too. Bake the meat (beef, turkey, chicken, or a plant-based substitute) with cheese, then sprinkle on chopped pickles, onion, and lettuce before drizzling Mac sauce (you can find a copycat version of it at Walmart) over it.