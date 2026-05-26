The Hands-Down Best Pastry At Wawa Is Actually 7 Mini-Desserts In 1
Wawa is to the East Coast what Buc-Ee's is to the South. The Wawa brand encompasses everything from ice cream flavors to world-famous hoagies. But its wide array of pastries is equally impressive. And the hands-down best pastry at Wawa is actually seven mini-desserts in one.
We found the best gas station pastries from establishments across the nation, and Wawa's Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull-Apart pastries are better than what you would find at many bakeries. The Pull-Aparts feature 7 fried donut holes coated in a cream cheese and cinnamon glaze assembled with 6 smaller doughballs surrounding a larger center doughball that you can pull apart and eat separately, as its name implies. Not only is it satisfying and fun to pull each piece from the others and pop them into our mouths, but the flavor and texture of these pastries are also top-tier. The dough balls themselves are fluffy and yeasty with a subtle sweetness and hardly any oiliness that you might expect from a gas station donut. The real magic lies in the cinnamon and cream cheese glaze that provides the perfect, sweet, tangy, and spicy trifecta. The glaze is gooey yet melts in your mouth, ceding to the decadent chew of the fluffy, pillowy dough of the donut crumb. It's easy to polish one of these Pull-Apart pastries by yourself, but it's also a great pastry to share, seeing how easy it is to parse out into delicious bite-sized pieces.
More rave reviews for the cinnamon cream cheese pull-apart
We aren't the only ones wowed by the quality and taste of Wawa's Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull-Apart pastries. Wawa customers on Reddit raved about them, too. One Redditor proclaimed that "those things are basically the eighth wonder of the world," while another stated, "I am fully 100% problematically, completely beyond addicted to them." A third Reddit customer warned that they're so popular, you might not get a chance to snag one for yourself. "In my store the whole tray is empty before 6am. By far the best donut in that case," they said.
The cream cheese and cinnamon combination and the doughy chew of the donuts reminded other customers of cinnamon rolls. One Redditor wrote, "When they are fresh it's like having Cinnabon Lite at your corner store. The only thing that could make them [better] would be to have an option to get them warmed for a few seconds." To that effect, customers recommended throwing the Pull-Aparts into your home microwave or air fryer for a minute or two, prompting the heat to melt the glaze into an almost creamy consistency, crisping up the crust of the donut, and making its pillowy crumb steamy as if it were fresh out of the fryer. From there, pair it with a cup of joe from Wawa. After all, we ranked it the second-best gas station coffee bar out of 18 different gas stations.