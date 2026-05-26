The Hands-Down Best Pastry At Wawa Is Actually 7 Mini-Desserts In 1

Wawa is to the East Coast what Buc-Ee's is to the South. The Wawa brand encompasses everything from ice cream flavors to world-famous hoagies. But its wide array of pastries is equally impressive. And the hands-down best pastry at Wawa is actually seven mini-desserts in one.

We found the best gas station pastries from establishments across the nation, and Wawa's Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull-Apart pastries are better than what you would find at many bakeries. The Pull-Aparts feature 7 fried donut holes coated in a cream cheese and cinnamon glaze assembled with 6 smaller doughballs surrounding a larger center doughball that you can pull apart and eat separately, as its name implies. Not only is it satisfying and fun to pull each piece from the others and pop them into our mouths, but the flavor and texture of these pastries are also top-tier. The dough balls themselves are fluffy and yeasty with a subtle sweetness and hardly any oiliness that you might expect from a gas station donut. The real magic lies in the cinnamon and cream cheese glaze that provides the perfect, sweet, tangy, and spicy trifecta. The glaze is gooey yet melts in your mouth, ceding to the decadent chew of the fluffy, pillowy dough of the donut crumb. It's easy to polish one of these Pull-Apart pastries by yourself, but it's also a great pastry to share, seeing how easy it is to parse out into delicious bite-sized pieces.