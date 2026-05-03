I Tried And Ranked 12 Wawa Ice Cream Flavors

If you're from the eastern part of the United States, you've no doubt hit up a Wawa at least once. If you're unfamiliar with Wawa, the cherished chain of convenience stores and gas stations has a cult following. In fact, Wawa stalwarts will say the chain is unrivaled. Sure, you can fuel your car, grab a fountain soda, and pick up some tasty treats, but Wawa also offers made-to-order drinks, salads, wraps, hot/cold sandwiches, and signature hoagies. There's a reason it's beloved.

Turns out, Wawa also makes ice cream. And, it's real ice cream, not a frozen dairy dessert. What's the difference? According to the USDA, to be called ice cream, a product must contain no less than 10% milk fat. Products that don't meet that standard must be called frozen dairy desserts. All Wawa ice cream varieties list cream and skim milk first, and the products are labeled ice cream. I guess it's no surprise – Wawa started as a dairy in 1902, so the company knows a thing or two about milk.

To find out if Wawa ice cream is worthy of a fan club, I purchased every available flavor from my local store and sampled them. I ranked 12 ice cream varieties based on flavor, texture, creativity, and overall appeal. I took note of fat and calories but didn't factor them into my judgment. All were delicious, but some truly stood out. Here's my honest review.