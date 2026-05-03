I Tried And Ranked 12 Wawa Ice Cream Flavors
If you're from the eastern part of the United States, you've no doubt hit up a Wawa at least once. If you're unfamiliar with Wawa, the cherished chain of convenience stores and gas stations has a cult following. In fact, Wawa stalwarts will say the chain is unrivaled. Sure, you can fuel your car, grab a fountain soda, and pick up some tasty treats, but Wawa also offers made-to-order drinks, salads, wraps, hot/cold sandwiches, and signature hoagies. There's a reason it's beloved.
Turns out, Wawa also makes ice cream. And, it's real ice cream, not a frozen dairy dessert. What's the difference? According to the USDA, to be called ice cream, a product must contain no less than 10% milk fat. Products that don't meet that standard must be called frozen dairy desserts. All Wawa ice cream varieties list cream and skim milk first, and the products are labeled ice cream. I guess it's no surprise – Wawa started as a dairy in 1902, so the company knows a thing or two about milk.
To find out if Wawa ice cream is worthy of a fan club, I purchased every available flavor from my local store and sampled them. I ranked 12 ice cream varieties based on flavor, texture, creativity, and overall appeal. I took note of fat and calories but didn't factor them into my judgment. All were delicious, but some truly stood out. Here's my honest review.
12. Cookies 'N Cream
Sadly, I had to pick one Wawa ice cream to rank last, and it was the Cookies 'N Cream. The flavor and texture weren't off-putting; they just couldn't compete with the other varieties. When reading the label, I was thrilled to see cream, skim milk, and liquid sugar listed first. Fourth on the list was chocolate sandwich cookies, so this product delivered exactly what it claimed to. The ice cream base was nicely scented with vanilla and had plenty of chocolate cookie flecks running throughout. I also liked that the cookie pieces were both small and large, and there were plenty of them to enjoy.
As is the case with all the Wawa ice creams in this review, this product contains guar gum, locust bean gum, and tara gum, all safe-to-consume stabilizers and thickeners. I appreciated that, so I'm mentioning it here.
One serving of this ice cream contains 200 calories and 11 grams of fat, which is standard for regular ice cream. If cookies and cream is your go-to ice cream flavor, I strongly suggest you try Wawa's version because you won't be disappointed. I certainly wasn't, but I liked the flavors and textures of 11 others more.
11. Vanilla Bean & Chocolate
For those who hate making flavor decisions, Wawa's Vanilla Bean & Chocolate ice cream might be for you. The ice cream is equally split down the middle and features the chain's classic vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream flavors. When I took a big scoop from the container, I liked how the chocolate ice cream swirled into the vanilla. The result was a flavor profile that reminded me of soft serve ice cream.
As you read on, you'll discover that I thoroughly enjoyed both of those Wawa ice cream varieties (vanilla bean and chocolate), so it was hard to place this option second-to-last. I only did so because, while it's a cool idea to marry the two flavors, I can do that myself with two different cartons, and then I can control which flavor I want more of on that given day.
One serving of this ice cream contains 180 calories and 9 grams of fat, which makes this one of the lower-calorie options (not that most people count calories and fat grams when eating ice cream; I'm just pointing it out). This is an excellent option for folks who hate making decisions. I don't have that problem, so I ranked this ice cream 11th.
10. Moose Tracks
With a name like Moose Tracks, I really wanted to love this Wawa ice cream. At first, I thought the term was inspired by the tracks a moose might make in thick, white snow. Turns out, Moose Tracks ice cream was inspired by a Northern Michigan mini golf course of the same name.
History lesson aside, Wawa's version of Moose Tracks features vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge sauce, and mini peanut butter cups. I loved all three elements, but I was disappointed in the volume of "tracks" in the cream. Unlike the picture on the carton, my ice cream was mostly vanilla with a few swirls of chocolate. I also had to dig around to find the peanut butter cups. Once I found them, they were fantastic. There just wasn't enough of them.
One serving of Wawa's Moose Tracks contains 220 calories and 14 grams of fat. Personally, I would have gladly downed a few more calories for some extra peanut butter cups. I ranked this ice cream low because it was mostly vanilla and unremarkable; however, it ranked higher than the previous flavors because I liked the marriage of fudge sauce and peanut butter cups more than the chocolate/vanilla and cookies and cream.
9. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Cookies and ice cream have a natural affinity, and Wawa's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream is the perfect example. This ice cream features a creamy vanilla base studded with marble-size chunks of real chocolate chip cookie dough. The cookie dough was my favorite part. Truth is, I envisioned transferring some of those tasty nuggets to a baking sheet so I could enjoy warm cookies with my cold vanilla ice cream.
What I loved about this cookie dough was how authentic it was. It was chewy and sweet, and had notes of brown sugar, butter, and chocolate, with a subtle hint of molasses. The only negative comment I can muster is that I wish there were more cookie dough pieces woven into the cream. But that's me; it might be the ideal ratio for cookie dough ice cream aficionados.
One serving of this dessert contains 210 calories and 11 grams of fat. I thoroughly enjoyed this ice cream, and I'll be purchasing it again. If I do, I might add some of my own cookie dough to proportion it the way I want.
8. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Wawa made up for the lack of peanut butter cups in its Moose Tracks by cramming them all into the chain's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. When I took my first spoonful, I was surprised by the amount of peanut butter flavor that was present. It was nutty and salty, and married well with the rich chocolate ice cream. It was especially pleasing when the coupling melted on my palate.
I was also enamored by this variety's short ingredient list. As is the case with every ice cream in this ranking, the list starts with cream, skim milk, and liquid sugar. Next is peanut butter, corn syrup, cocoa, whey, and the thickening, stabilizing trio of gums (guar, locust bean, and tara). I'm no fan of artificial flavors or colors, so I was pleased by this simple medley of ingredients.
One serving of this ice cream contains 220 calories and 13 grams of fat. With the accolades above, you might wonder why this ice cream didn't rank higher. Here's why: There was too much peanut butter flavor for me. After two spoonfuls, I was finished. If you prefer your chocolate ice cream with a heavy dose of peanut butter, choose this option. I liked several other flavors more.
7. Mint Chocolate Chip
Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream was my favorite flavor as a kid, so I was excited to try Wawa's iteration. I was not disappointed. The ice cream itself was scented with the ideal amount of natural peppermint flavor. The minty cream was velvety and lush (but not overpowering), and I thoroughly enjoyed the snap of dark chocolate chips in every spoonful. I also appreciated that the ice cream got its green color from spirulina, not from artificial food coloring.
What I loved most about this ice cream was that the base was unlike the others. Many of the ice cream varieties in this ranking have a vanilla base with flavors and textures swirled in. In this case, the base was minty, fresh, and quite memorable.
One serving of this ice cream has 200 calories and 10 grams of fat. I ranked Wawa's mint chocolate chip ice cream higher than the previous flavors because it delivered more flavor and textural nuances. It's not ranked higher because I preferred other varieties more — in some cases, it was the richness of flavors, and in others, it was the complexity of textures. That said, mint chocolate chip ice cream devotees will adore Wawa's version, and I highly encourage you to pick up a carton.
6. Vanilla Bean
Since vanilla is America's most popular ice cream flavor, you might be surprised to find Wawa's version ranked sixth. I mean no disrespect to this iconic flavor, and Wawa makes a sensational vanilla ice cream. I was instantly smitten.
My favorite characteristic of this ice cream was its vanilla flavor. Each spoonful carried definitive notes of vanilla extract and ground vanilla beans. The vanilla extract was milder and more like a liqueur, and the ground vanilla beans brought warmth, complexity, and floral notes. It was a brilliant commingling. The texture of this ice cream was superb as well — satiny-smooth and ultra-luscious.
The ingredient list is short and sweet and includes cream, skim milk, liquid sugar, vanilla extract, ground vanilla beans, and gum stabilizers. As with all Wawa ice cream varieties, there are no artificial flavors or colors, and the milk comes from cows not treated with hormones. If you prefer rich vanilla ice cream that's not peppered with cookies, chips, and/or nuts, Wawa is a clear category winner.
One serving of this ice cream contains 180 calories and 9 grams of fat. It was hard not to put Wawa's vanilla ice cream smack at the top of this list, but I enjoyed the chocolate flavors and varieties with add-ins more.
5. Butter Pecan
I'll be honest, I disliked butter pecan ice cream as a kid. I'm not certain why that is, but before this review, I hadn't tasted the popular flavor in decades. So, imagine my surprise when I placed Wawa's Butter Pecan fifth in a ranking of 12 ice cream varieties.
Here's what I adored about this ice cream: First, the base was creamy and decadent, and, unlike many in this review, it wasn't overtly flavored with vanilla. I sensed vanilla, but it was subtle. What I did taste was brown sugar flavor, which set this ice cream apart from the others. The brown sugar added spectacular sweetness and caramelized notes.
Second, the roasted pecans were delightful. The nuts were slightly salty and partnered beautifully with the sweet, brown sugar-flavored cream. It was almost like eating candied pecans or pecan brittle in a sea of satiny cream. Wawa found a way to balance the sweetness and salt in the most magical way.
One serving of this butter pecan ice cream contains 210 calories and 12 grams of fat. Thanks to Wawa, I've changed my opinion on butter pecan ice cream, and I won't be shunning the variety any longer. The next five flavors were more unique, though, and the top one was simply remarkable.
4. Chocolate
Chocolate ice cream fans unite – Wawa's version is virtually flawless. In fact, the rich and creamy ice cream tastes like it was made with the world's finest chocolate. When I took a scoop of this ice cream, I was amazed by how incredibly creamy it was. I suppose when the ingredient list starts with cream and skim milk, there's little room for an ice cream error. The rest of the label lists liquid sugar, cocoa, whey, and the three gum thickeners/stabilizers. As a food writer and nutritionist, I truly appreciate the simple, clean ingredient list.
The cocoa in this ice cream is processed with alkali, which means it's less acidic and delivers a smooth, rich flavor. I can assure you this ice cream is smooth, rich, and intensely chocolatey (in a good way).
One serving of this ice cream contains 180 calories and 9 grams of fat. My freezer will never be without a carton of Wawa's chocolate ice cream. Whether I need a quick spoonful to cure sweet cravings or a bowl to satisfy a bigger appetite, this will be my go-to chocolate ice cream moving forward. I feel bad ranking it fourth, but the top three were more complex and inimitable.
3. Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Crunch
When I took my first taste of Wawa's Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Crunch ice cream, I inadvertently exhaled loudly and stated, "Wow." Mind you, nobody was home; it was a personal revelation that I had just discovered ice cream nirvana.
There's so much going on in this ice cream, it's hard to know where to start. First, the texture is incredibly playful, balancing the silky consistency of sweet cream with plenty of crunchy bits and artsy swirls. Next, the ice cream's flavor was agreeably sweet (which I believe is thanks to sweetened condensed skim milk) and contained flavorful notes of butter and milk chocolate.
Nestled throughout the ice cream were delectable toffee pieces made with brown sugar, almonds, and sea salt. The combination of sweet cream, chocolate, and salty toffee bits was unrivaled — it was a true party on the palate. One serving of this ice cream contains 200 calories and 9 grams of fat. I was completely enamored with this flavor, which is why it made it to the top three, but the top two were downright dreamy.
2. Cold Brew Coffee
I state this with confidence: Wawa regulars worship Wawa coffee. The signature brew is unmatched and is excellent served both hot and cold. Truth is, there was a time when I lived across the country and far from Wawa, so every time I came back to visit, I packed my suitcase with the chain's ground coffee and whole beans before heading home. For this reason, I had an inkling I would love Wawa's Cold Brew ice cream. My hunch was spot on.
This was one of the most delicious ice cream flavors I've ever tasted. The ingredient list is short and features cream, skim milk, liquid sugar, whey, coffee, natural gum thickeners, and caramel color. It's as if Wawa blended its cold brew coffee with cream and sugar and popped it in the freezer. The flavor of the full-bodied coffee was apparent and complemented by the rich cream and sweet sugar.
One serving of this ice cream contains 170 calories and 9 grams of fat, making it the lowest-calorie option of the bunch. For ice cream fans who also enjoy a really good cup of coffee, Wawa's Cold Brew ice cream is your victor. It was hard to rank this flavor runner-up; I only did so because not everyone likes coffee ice cream.
1. Black Raspberry Chip
When I started this review, I never imagined that Wawa's Black Raspberry Chip ice cream would be the winning flavor. Yet here we are. I was amazed when I took my first spoonful of this ice cream. Thanks to the robust, fresh flavor of black raspberries, I found myself racing to the carton to read the ingredient list. Not surprisingly, black raspberry puree was listed fourth (preceded by cream, skim milk, and liquid sugar). There were no added ingredients or flavors that would cloud the inherent fruity taste of the raspberries.
I was entirely content with the black raspberry ice cream base, and then I experienced the joy of the fudge chunks. Mind you, the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate pieces aren't exactly chips; they're semisweet squares of decadence. When the fruity, creamy ice cream blended with the crisp chocolate, it was pure bliss. The mixture wasn't too sweet, and it wasn't too tart; it was perfection.
One serving of this ice cream has 200 calories and 9 grams of fat. When comparing and ranking all 12 flavors of ice cream, there was simply no comparison — the black raspberry ice cream with chocolate chips was the most flavorful and the most unique of them all. If you don't like fruity ice cream, the 11 other options will suit you just fine. But if you like fruit, cream, and chocolate, race to your local Wawa and grab a carton.
Methodology
When I checked online, only five Wawa ice cream flavors were listed. It wasn't until I reached the store that I found the rest of the flavors. According to Wawa management, some flavors are available year-round while others are sold seasonally or based on the inventory of the dairy.
To rank these ice cream flavors, I sampled them all side-by-side in a short window of time. I chose not to sample them on separate days for consistency and continuity. I judged each ice cream variety on flavor, texture, creativity, and overall appeal. Ice creams that delivered what was promised on the label ranked higher. Those that didn't, or those that didn't match the picture on the front of the carton, ranked lower (there was only one instance where this happened).
I paid attention to flavor, and in terms of texture, I evaluated the creaminess of the ice cream base. If the ice cream had add-ins, I noted the textural contrast. I also accounted for creativity. The winners in this category were the most inventive of all. I logged the nutritional numbers here for informational purposes, but calories and fat didn't affect my ranking.