The Best Type Of Cocoa Powder To Use For Chocolate Ice Cream

Cocoa powder is an important ingredient in the making of chocolate ice cream. Derived from the solids left over after much of the cocoa butter is removed from the bean, cocoa powder has perhaps the most concentrated chocolate flavor of any chocolate product. A little goes a long way, but nothing provides you with the deep and rich chocolate flavor that is ideal when you're making chocolate ice cream. And there is no better cocoa powder for this task than Dutch-process cocoa powder.

Dutch-process cocoa powder, also known as European-style cocoa powder, is made with cocoa bean solids that have been washed in an alkaline solution. Cocoa is naturally high in acidity, with a pH usually hovering between five and six. Thanks to the alkaline solution, Dutch-process pH is brought to a seven, meaning that it is actually less acidic than natural, untreated cocoa powder. The process also gives Dutch-process its distinctive color and softer texture. It is somewhat milder than natural cocoa powder, but Dutch-process still provides great chocolate flavor.

The reason it works so well for your chocolate ice cream is exactly because of this acidic neutrality. When it is mixed in with the sugar, melted chocolate, cream, and milk, it will dissolve evenly throughout the ice cream, providing a nice, even, dark color, and very deep chocolatey flavor.