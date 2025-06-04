The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In The US Is A Classic Staple

It's anybody's guess how the word "vanilla" became a synonym for "boring." But here at Tasting Table, we reject the phraseology entirely — and apparently, we aren't alone. According to a 2024 study by the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the most popular ice cream flavor among sweet-toothed foodies in the U.S. is none other than classic vanilla.

The figures come from a survey conducted by the IDFA in partnership with global decision intelligence firm Morning Consult, which sought to determine Americans' definitive ice cream preferences from sea to shining sea. Per the survey, 97% of Americans reported "[loving]" or "[liking]" ice cream, specifically vanilla. Following vanilla, the other top-four ice cream flavors of the general public are chocolate, strawberry, butter pecan, and cookie dough, in that order. Surprised by vanilla's leaderboard dominance? Keeping with the theme of potential upsets, 2024 also marked the first time that cookie dough and butter pecan broke into the top five rankings in an IDFA study.

Vanilla's climb to the top of the pack seems relatively recent. The IDFA's 2022 report found chocolate to be the most popular ice cream flavor in America, followed by cookies n' cream, vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate chip. A separate 2024 study by Instacart also found vanilla to be the most popular ice cream flavor in America, noting that "29% of [all] Instacart orders included vanilla ice cream between June-August 2023."