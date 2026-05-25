Fruit Flies Love When You Let This Fruit Sit Out — Here's How To Stop Them

If a rise in fruit flies has you wanting to store your bananas in the fridge instead, don't. It may help with the flies, but it'll worsen your bananas, because refrigeration causes them to go brown rather than ripen.

On the other hand, if the fruit flies are ruining your love for bananas, you can instead store your bananas in the freezer. This isn't ideal if you love bananas as a quick and easy snack, but it's a great alternative if you primarily use them for baking or to add to your morning smoothies. Freezing your bananas is best done when the bananas are newly yellow, and they can keep for up to six months.

Otherwise, along with rinsing your bananas as soon as you get home, your best bet is to keep an eye on them as they ripen. If they start to brown, it might be time to bake them into banana bread or muffins, or, unfortunately, toss them completely. But note that once you do that, be sure to secure your rotten bananas in a tightly tied bag to help keep fruit flies from seeking them out before trash day.

Prevention is the best method to deterring fruit flies, but if you've done all you can and things have gotten completely out of hand, try luring the fruit flies with duct tape or attracting them to a trap with apple cider vinegar.