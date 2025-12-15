Why You Shouldn't Store Bananas In The Fridge (And The Best Place For Them)

While we wish our fruits would last longer, there's no magic trick to prevent that banana from turning to sticky sludge — there's only science. Science tells us that bananas continue ripening after they've been picked and emit ethylene gas, which makes them ripen faster and often means you'll end up using those bananas for banana bread more than a morning smoothie bowl. To uncover the perfect place to store bananas so that they don't ripen too fast (or too slow), we spoke with Stephanie Bonin, chef and owner of Patio Tropical at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, who recommends skipping the fridge and leaving that bunch on the counter, instead.

Contrary to popular practice, Bonin recommends keeping bananas out of the refrigerator, if possible. "I never put it in a fridge or anything like that," Bonin says, sharing that she typically buys bananas under-ripe, waiting for them to hit peak ripeness "by the way that they smell." In cold temperatures, Bonin admits that bananas often turn dark too quickly, but never actually reach ripeness, which is usually what happens when you store bananas in the refrigerator. The cold slows the ripening process, which can be handy for over-ripe bananas, but a hindrance with under-ripe or barely-ripe fruits. Even worse is when customers "put the fruit right in the same plastic bag right to the fridge," according to Bonin, which she says can cause "a lot of humidity build up," hindering the banana's ripening.