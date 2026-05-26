Where Are All The Lemon Jolly Ranchers?

Few hard candy brands are more universally beloved than Jolly Rancher. You may have a soft spot for Werther's Originals because of your grandparents, but Jolly Rancher broke the mold on flavor variety and intensity. That's why many '90s kids foster especially strong nostalgia for them. The good news is that Jolly Ranchers are still around today, but the bad news is that one of the best Jolly Rancher flavors (which is also among the most popular) isn't quite so readily available. That flavor? Lemon.

Somewhere along the way, it seems the brand lost sight of the lemon flavor. The only way to actually find this flavor of Jolly Ranchers these days is to find a pack of Jolly Rancher Fruity Bash. Plenty of lemon JR enthusiasts have taken to social media to decry this and seek help tracking the flavor down. Although Jolly Rancher started as an ice cream store, the company changed hands over the years before finally landing under the Hershey's umbrella in 1996.

Under The Hershey Company, bags of Jolly Rancher hard candies really exploded in both availability and popularity. Folks couldn't get enough of flavors like watermelon, cherry, green apple, and, yes, especially lemon. But in 2011, JR unveiled blue raspberry and removed lemon from bags to make room for the new flavor. Fans expressed their frustration, and the brand answered with a glorious lemon-only bag in 2013, but those didn't stick around long.