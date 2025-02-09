Jolly Ranchers Don't All Taste The Same. Here's The Worst Flavor

As sticky, sweet, and colorful as they are, a bag of Jolly Ranchers carries with it the potential for intense debate. While the iconic candy's classic lineup of flavors has remained largely unchanged for decades, fans of the candy often have fierce allegiances to one flavor over all others. Jolly Rancher says watermelon is its most popular flavor, but we have some thoughts about the brand's best and worst varieties.

We tried and ranked nine different Jolly Ranchers and grape was chosen as the worst. We don't dislike grape, but it's the one we leave in the bag for last compared to the other strong flavors in Jolly Rancher's arsenal. Our biggest gripe with grape is that it tastes too artificial. We know many Jolly Rancher flavors taste artificial — including our top pick, cherry. But grape takes the artificial flavor to a higher level in a way that doesn't taste good.

Also, we appreciate the sweet stickiness of Jolly Ranchers, but grape seemed to have an extra gooey, goopy layer that wasn't particularly enjoyable. Compared to the burst of flavor we get from the other varieties, grape is lackluster, which is why we ranked it last. While grape isn't an original Jolly Rancher flavor, it's endured long enough to be part of nearly every other type of Jolly Rancher candy that involves the classic lineup.

