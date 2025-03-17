The Best Jolly Rancher Flavor (By A Long Shot)

Since 1949, Jolly Rancher candies have carved out a spot in the candy aisle with their bright colors and long-lasting flavor. For nearly as long as Jolly Ranchers have existed, so have cherry Jolly Ranchers, the deep crimson fruity, sugary candies that nestle against their green apple, blue raspberry, apple, and grape brethren in every Jolly Ranchers bag. While Jolly Rancher has proclaimed watermelon its most popular flavor, cherry is one flavor that candy lovers shouldn't sleep on.

We tried and ranked nine different Jolly Rancher flavors and picked cherry as the best Jolly Rancher flavor. Let us assure you it's not an easy task because Jolly Rancher's lineup of flavors is very good. While we fully understand that these cherry goodies don't necessarily taste like real cherries, that's why we love them so much. They strike the perfect flavor balance of not too sweet and not too tart, but still unique and enjoyable in their own way.

We also love that the flavor changes once we pop it into our mouth, like a cherry compote or a cherry pie filling in the most delicious ways. It's sour, it's tart, it's sweet and the flavor only gets deeper and more intense as it melts on our tongue. That's one of the best parts about candy — having flavor so good and so intense that we don't want it to end.