The 10 Best Jerky Gift Boxes To Delight Dad This Father's Day
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After relying on mugs, socks, beer, and the occasional shirt or tie for many Father's Days in a row, you might be stumped on what to get for Dad this year. For a gift that's fun, unexpectedly tasty, and supplies weeks of enjoyment, you can't go wrong with a meat jerky set tailored to manly tastes. We scoured the web to find the top ten best jerky gift boxes for foodie fathers, so you'll be all set for Father's Day on June 21.
To come up with these awesome picks, we looked at some of the most popular beef jerky brands on the market and chose gift sets that are both highly rated and offer plenty of variety. Several also come nicely packaged for that special touch. We also chose products at a variety of price points that cater to various tastes, from exotic jerky to spicy-hot gift packs and even a bacon-centric box. Store-bought beef jerky has a reputation for being expensive, but it doesn't always have to break the bank — you're sure to find an option that suits both your budget and your recipient's taste buds. Whether you're shopping for your dad, husband, uncle, grandfather, or another father in your life, these boxes of meaty, savory delights will put a smile on his face this year.
M&S Meats Montana Beef Jerky Sampler
For a great all-around Father's Day gift, the $70.50 M&S Meats Montana Beef Jerky Sampler offers one bag each of five tempting jerky varieties: original, pepper beef, honey jalapeño, teriyaki, and Old West (a hearty and chewy style). Reviewers call it the best jerky they've tasted, saying every flavor is delectable and puts the average grocery store jerky to shame. Simple, traditional, yet utterly delicious, this box will delight any recipient.
Jerky Dynasty Ultimate 27-Piece Exotic Jerky Gift Set
The Jerky Dynasty Ultimate Exotic Jerky Gift Set ($54.99 on Amazon) is not your average collection of beef jerky. You'll find duck maple jerky, alligator Cajun jerky, antelope meat sticks, and more in this box of 27 quirky meat snacks. Lest you think it's all gimmicks, shoppers say these unique treats are genuinely delicious and make the perfect gift for their husbands, dads, and more. It's a Father's Day present they'll never expect, or forget.
Righteous Felon Beef Jerky & Meat Sticks Variety Pack
The 11-count Righteous Felon Variety Pack offers a satisfying mix of traditional and creative beef jerky and beef sticks that Dad will never get bored with. The pasture-raised beef jerky flavors include the Old-Bay seasoned "Maryland Monroe," the Korean BBQ-inspired "Seoul Survivor," and "Truffle-O Bill" (made with real black truffle powder), while the meat sticks come in Street Taco, Fiery Habanero, and OG Hickory varieties. Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.
Pepper Joe Beef Jerky Gift Box
Does your Pop love peppers? The Pepper Joe Beef Jerky Gift Box offers five hot and spicy jerky varieties for an affordable price of $34.99. From ultra-hot Carolina Reaper beef and bacon jerky to sweet and spicy mango habanero beef jerky, these wonderfully peppery products earn five-star ratings from customers. All of Pepper Joe's beef jerky is cut from high-quality brisket for a deliciously tender bite.
Harry & David Father's Day Jerky Gift Box
Crafted just for Dad's special day, this Harry & David Father's Day Jerky Gift Box delivers a delicious range of beef and pork snack sticks, teriyaki beef jerky, and a jar of hot and sweet beer mustard for $49.99. Reviewers call it an awesome present where every element tastes great and shows a high level of quality. Consider throwing in a box of crackers, so your recipient can enjoy a meaty mini-picnic on the spot.
Jack Link's Duos Gift Box
At $38 on Amazon, the Jack Link's Duos Gift Box is one of our best-value gift ideas that still delivers on beefy satisfaction, with thousands of positive reviews complimenting the value, variety, freshness, and taste. The box comes with three "duo" jerkies containing two flavors per bag: original plus teriyaki, mango plus jalapeño, and Frank's RedHot buffalo style with ranch. It's rounded out by two bags of tender teriyaki jerky bites and six beef sticks.
People's Choice Simple & Savory — Mild Jerky Box
Offering high-protein products made with minimal ingredients, People's Choice is one of the healthiest beef jerky brands, so you're doing right by Dad when you order its Simple & Savory Mild Jerky Box. This highly-rated $35.99 gift set is catered to snackers who can't handle spicy heat and prefer milder flavors. You get one pack each of original, Old Fashioned (described as steak-like), and Cowboy Peppered beef jerky, plus a bag of mini beef sticks.
Jerky.com Booze Infused Jerky Combo
Can't decide between jerky and fine spirits for Father's Day? Get both in one with the Jerky.com Booze Infused Jerky Combo, priced at $34.99 on Amazon. These small-batch jerkies are infused with premium alcohols for a complex, boozy flavor in each bite. With two whiskey-infused jerkies, a spicy chipotle bourbon variety, and an elegant red wine jerky, they make for the perfect drinking snack paired with a matching glass of wine or spirits.
Manly Man Co. Bacon Jerky Gift Box
The Manly Man Co. Bacon Jerky Gift Box is the ultimate gift for bacon lovers, delivering five delectable jerkies made from everyone's favorite cured pork: spicy sriracha, Western barbecue, old fashioned maple, maple cinnamon, and honey pepper. Even better, the set comes with a Manly Man-branded pint glass, coaster, and bottle opener, so your loved one can kick back with some jerky and a beer. Customers adore both the jerky and merchandise in this $75 box.
Runnin' Wild Foods Beef Jerky Gift Bag
The Runnin' Wild Foods Beef Jerky Gift Bag should be your Father's Day gift of choice for steak fanatics. The brand calls its jerky strips "Steak 'N A Bag" due to their generous thickness and moist, tender, meaty texture. Packaged in a rustic burlap sack with a nifty Western theme, this $47.99 set offers original, spicy, sweet barbecue, teriyaki, and black pepper jerkies made in small batches from premium cuts.