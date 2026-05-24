Michael Symon's Smoker Recommendation For Beginners Chasing Pro-Level Flavor

Celebrity chef Michael Symon's television career on Food Network often features barbecue-centric subject matter. Consequently, he's quite the expert on smoking meat, a theme we were lucky to grill him (no pun intended) over in an exclusive interview. And, according to Symon, one of the simplest ways to elevate your BBQ is to stick with charcoal.

While you can load your grill with smoking coals for the best flavor and texture, Symon recommends a charcoal-powered smoker for beginners chasing pro-level flavor. "If you're looking to buy, the small Gateway smoker is a great option for quality at a reasonable price," he says. Gateway smokers have an unbeatable design that smokes meat directly over the charcoal that sits in a basket at the bottom of the drum. Not only does the charcoal basket hold enough charcoal to fuel the smoker for up to 14 hours, but you can also add wood chunks to the basket to infuse meat with even more flavor.

Arguably the best thing about the Gateway smoker is that they're designed to create consistent air flow and temperature, resulting in quick and even cooking. Many grill fans liken the temperature control and efficiency to pellet smokers, which use wood pellets to smoke meat and have dials for temperature control similar to an oven. However, Gateway smokers are more budget-friendly and hands-on adjustments, letting you feel like a participant in the smoking process.