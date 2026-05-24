Michael Symon's Smoker Recommendation For Beginners Chasing Pro-Level Flavor
Celebrity chef Michael Symon's television career on Food Network often features barbecue-centric subject matter. Consequently, he's quite the expert on smoking meat, a theme we were lucky to grill him (no pun intended) over in an exclusive interview. And, according to Symon, one of the simplest ways to elevate your BBQ is to stick with charcoal.
While you can load your grill with smoking coals for the best flavor and texture, Symon recommends a charcoal-powered smoker for beginners chasing pro-level flavor. "If you're looking to buy, the small Gateway smoker is a great option for quality at a reasonable price," he says. Gateway smokers have an unbeatable design that smokes meat directly over the charcoal that sits in a basket at the bottom of the drum. Not only does the charcoal basket hold enough charcoal to fuel the smoker for up to 14 hours, but you can also add wood chunks to the basket to infuse meat with even more flavor.
Arguably the best thing about the Gateway smoker is that they're designed to create consistent air flow and temperature, resulting in quick and even cooking. Many grill fans liken the temperature control and efficiency to pellet smokers, which use wood pellets to smoke meat and have dials for temperature control similar to an oven. However, Gateway smokers are more budget-friendly and hands-on adjustments, letting you feel like a participant in the smoking process.
More smoking tips from Michael Symon
Charcoal is Symon's preferred smoker fuel for the best flavor and texture of smoked meats, but that also comes with its own tricks and tips. A common mistake people make with charcoal is not understanding that there are different types, and the type you choose has a direct effect on the flavor of your meat. Natural lump charcoal is ideal for smoked meats because it is all-natural with no other added chemicals to interfere with the savory, smoky notes of the meat. If you want to impart more tasting notes, you can always add hardwood chunks, from hickory to cherry wood.
Chef Symon also has some preparation and post-smoking tips. One of the worst seasoning mistakes to make with grilled meat, according to Symon, is to under season it. Whether you're smoking brisket or a pork shoulder, you want to be very generous with salt, pepper, and any other dry rub blend you have in mind. Symon also recommends elevating texture and flavor with pickle juice for a tenderizing and flavorful wet brine. The Gateway smoker will make for a quicker smoking process because it smokes meat at a higher temperature than most smokers, but you'll still need to have patience when you take the meat out of the smoker. According to Symon, you should let meat rest for two hours after smoking it before digging in.