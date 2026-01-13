Follow Michael Symon's BBQ Smoking Rule And Look Like A Master

If you have some experience cooking meat, then you're probably already aware of the age-old resting rules. But smoking is a pretty long and rigorous process, so it can be tempting to try to dig in as soon as you pull the meat from the heat. But according to award-winning chef Michael Symon, what you do after smoking your meat is crucial — and skipping it could ruin your meal.

Symon spoke to Tasting Table about some of the simple ways to elevate BBQ, and one of his top tips is to thoroughly rest the meat after pulling it off the grill. "Let your meat rest for at least 2 hours after smoking, wrapped in peach paper and tucked into an insulated cooler. It makes a huge difference," he said.

This is because all of the juices in the meat tend to pool together as the muscle fibers contract during cooking. But as the meat cools and the fibers relax, the moisture can redistribute evenly. Any excess water will also have the chance to evaporate, which prevents the meat from turning out dry and flavorless.