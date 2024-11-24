If you've ever wondered how long you should smoke pork chops for, you're in luck. We asked this question to celebrity chef, Robbie Shoults, a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. His answer was: "Thick-cut pork chops can usually be smoked within 45 minutes to an hour."

By thick cut, we mean pork chops that are anywhere from 1-1½ inches thick. Since there's more meat to cook through, and smokers are slow cookers, it makes sense for it to take about an hour to smoke thick pork chops to perfection. Additionally, meat with bones takes longer to cook, so if your pork chops aren't boneless, it could take over an hour to smoke through.

On the other hand, let's say your butcher or the supermarket only has thin-cut pork chops for sale. How long would you smoke those cuts of meat? Shoults explained, rather comedically, "Some pork chops in the grocery store can be so thin that you can almost read a newspaper through them! Just know that they will get done in way less time than the thick-cut." It's safe to say that it takes significantly less than 45 minutes to smoke paper-thin pork chops, so keep an eye on them.

