7 Aldi Summer Fruits To Buy And 2 To Skip

As the temperatures rise, you might feel compelled to cool off with a refreshing fruit. Luckily, there are loads of scrumptious fruits that are seasonally available at Aldi this time of year, and I wanted to try a few out. I consulted the U.S. Department of Agriculture seasonal produce guide as my baseline on what to get and what's considered a summer-specific fruit. I was also limited by what my specific Aldi carries, but even so, I found nine fruits to test out.

If it was tasty, had a pleasant texture, and was generally good value, I considered it worth purchasing. However, if it had any kind of problem, it was deemed better to avoid. Aldi conveniently has a lot of great items, and fruit is one of the best things to buy at the grocery chain instead of Costco, according to loyal customers – for the most part, I agree! After reading through my taste test, you'll understand what you should stock up on and what you can conveniently walk past.