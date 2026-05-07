7 Grocery Items You Should Be Buying At Aldi Instead Of Costco, According To Shoppers

There's much that Aldi and Costco do not have in common. One was born in Germany, the other in Washington. One relies on compact stores, the other, huge warehouses. But despite their differences, there is a lot that they share, including low prices and a customer base full of bargain hunters. For that reason, many people split their loyalties between Aldi and Costco, and divide their shopping up between the two.

But what are the best items to buy from Aldi and skip at Costco? It turns out, there are quite a few, according to shoppers. We scanned social media to find out what customers think we should all be buying from Aldi instead of Costco, and spoiler alert, much of it involves things that will spoil really quickly. Costco is all about bulk, after all, which isn't a strong point when it comes to perishable goods. But it's not all about spoilage. Some customers think that Aldi just does certain products far better than Costco — keep reading to find out more.