The 2 Best Types Of Apples You Should Always Buy At Aldi
Aldi is a beacon of big savings and relatively reliable produce — as long as you know what to look for. Per Tasting Table's rankings of the Aldi items to either buy or skip from the produce section, both Cosmic Crisp and Honeycrisp are two types of apples that are a definite must-buy. As both bear the name "crisp" in their monikers, it's certainly no surprise that either one has a delightfully fresh crunch in every bite.
Striking an ideal balance between a zing of tartness and the sweetness of ripe fruit, both Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp apples were picked as the best Aldi has to offer. Both of these Aldi apples are offered in two-pound bags for between $3 ro $4 per bag, though the specific price will vary depending on your location. You may also be able to find the Honeycrisp apples sold individually by the pound, though this will also be contingent upon your local Aldi.
Though the store stocks many different apples, in Tasting Table's estimations, these are easily skippable in favor of the Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp offerings. This opinion is echoed by throngs of apple aficionados across the internet.
What fans are saying about Aldi's apples
One Cosmic Crisp fan took to Reddit to celebrate the arrival of these apples at their local Aldi. A user reply shared, "Ive had about a dozen bags of these over the winter. They are my new favorite. Absolutely awesome. Super crisp. A little tart. A little sweet. Every bag has been the same. Not a mealy one in sight (I'm looking at you Aldi gala)."
On Facebook, one Aldi shopper wrote, "My kids will only eat crunchy apples, so these are a favorite in my household." Not everyone admires these apples as much, however. In the same Facebook thread, another user mentioned, "Bought some mid-November, they were absolutely tasteless so I used them for dog treats. Bought some at the local grocery store, they were delicious."
As always, your mileage may vary and quality can potentially be different from store to store. It's a good idea to know how to pick the absolute best apples every time you shop to help inform your choice of produce. If you've got a hankering for a Honeycrisp or its Cosmic Crisp companion, give the ones at Aldi an honest try.