The 2 Best Types Of Apples You Should Always Buy At Aldi

Aldi is a beacon of big savings and relatively reliable produce — as long as you know what to look for. Per Tasting Table's rankings of the Aldi items to either buy or skip from the produce section, both Cosmic Crisp and Honeycrisp are two types of apples that are a definite must-buy. As both bear the name "crisp" in their monikers, it's certainly no surprise that either one has a delightfully fresh crunch in every bite.

Striking an ideal balance between a zing of tartness and the sweetness of ripe fruit, both Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp apples were picked as the best Aldi has to offer. Both of these Aldi apples are offered in two-pound bags for between $3 ro $4 per bag, though the specific price will vary depending on your location. You may also be able to find the Honeycrisp apples sold individually by the pound, though this will also be contingent upon your local Aldi.

Though the store stocks many different apples, in Tasting Table's estimations, these are easily skippable in favor of the Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp offerings. This opinion is echoed by throngs of apple aficionados across the internet.