Love Texas Roadhouse? Try Recreating The Steaks At Home With These Techniques

Making steak at home is certainly the wallet-friendly choice, but the juicy finish imparted to the meat offered at Texas Roadhouse is worth making some minor poor financial decisions for. It's not like the chain has access to a different type of beef than we do — Texas Roadhouse uses USDA Choice beef for its steaks, something that can easily be acquired by anyone. While the quality meat offers a fair amount of marbling, it's the seasoning that sets our homemade steaks apart from the god-tier offerings at the Roadhouse.

Once upon a time, Texas Roadhouse sold its sirloin seasoning online, but it's hard to come by these days. While its ingredients list can still be found, the company doesn't help us out by listing "spices" as one of the components. However, salt and sugar are the two main ingredients needed for recreating Texas Roadhouse steaks. But that's not all. Although it's often left out of copycat Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning recipes, MSG is important for getting that mouthwatering quality the chain's steaks are known for. Dehydrated garlic and onions, as well as turmeric and paprika, may also help to round out the meat's taste.

In addition to a good seasoning blend, you'll also need a smoky flavor for Texas Roadhouse-like steaks. It's unclear how the restaurant achieves this, but you can get a similar taste by smoking your steaks on the grill or adding a touch of liquid smoke to the seasoning blend.