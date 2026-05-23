Love Texas Roadhouse? Try Recreating The Steaks At Home With These Techniques
Making steak at home is certainly the wallet-friendly choice, but the juicy finish imparted to the meat offered at Texas Roadhouse is worth making some minor poor financial decisions for. It's not like the chain has access to a different type of beef than we do — Texas Roadhouse uses USDA Choice beef for its steaks, something that can easily be acquired by anyone. While the quality meat offers a fair amount of marbling, it's the seasoning that sets our homemade steaks apart from the god-tier offerings at the Roadhouse.
Once upon a time, Texas Roadhouse sold its sirloin seasoning online, but it's hard to come by these days. While its ingredients list can still be found, the company doesn't help us out by listing "spices" as one of the components. However, salt and sugar are the two main ingredients needed for recreating Texas Roadhouse steaks. But that's not all. Although it's often left out of copycat Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning recipes, MSG is important for getting that mouthwatering quality the chain's steaks are known for. Dehydrated garlic and onions, as well as turmeric and paprika, may also help to round out the meat's taste.
In addition to a good seasoning blend, you'll also need a smoky flavor for Texas Roadhouse-like steaks. It's unclear how the restaurant achieves this, but you can get a similar taste by smoking your steaks on the grill or adding a touch of liquid smoke to the seasoning blend.
Get Texas Roadhouse-style steaks by following this cooking method
Having the proper blend of spices is only half of what you need to recreate the iconic steaks at home. The restaurant uses a flat-top grill, which allows them to cook multiple steaks at a time while heating them evenly, resulting in a perfect crust. However, you can still get Texas Roadhouse-quality steaks with a charcoal grill. According to a Middle Eastern Texas Roadhouse location, to prepare steak in its signature style, start with a thin, even layer of seasoning to coat the meat before the grill.
Using the two-zone grilling method, sear the steak for two minutes or until it gets a nicely caramelized crust. Flip it around and allow the other size to brown before moving it to the medium zone. The chain recommends flipping the steak every two minutes until it's done. Between each flip, keep the lid closed to trap in the heat and smoke for a tender finish.
If you're making your steak on the stovetop, Texas Roadhouse ME recommends a method similar to grilling. Heat your meat on high for one to two minutes. Then, once you get a good crust, lower the heat to medium and flip until the steak reaches your desired doneness. Don't forget to let the meat rest and then feel free to enjoy a steak worthy of the Roadhouse.