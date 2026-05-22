The No-Cost Request That Makes Taco Bell Quesadillas 10X Better

The standard operating procedure for making a Taco Bell quesadilla starts with warming the tortilla for around 5 seconds per side. It is then loaded up with the cheese, sauce, and any protein in the order. Next, it is placed in a steam oven for around 5-10 seconds to jump-start the melting process of the cheese. Finally, it is placed on the two-sided grill press for 17 seconds to finish melting the cheese and browning the exterior. The result is a quesadilla that is cooked and browned, but not crisp. There are some folks out there who love the chewy texture created by this combination of steam and grill, but for those who like things a little crispier and a little meltier, double grilling is the solution.

Adding those extra 17 seconds on the grill gives the quesadilla plenty of time to melt the cheese all the way through — which is not always the case with the standard method — and ensures that the exterior is beautifully browned with a nice crunch to it. With this technique, you can even add extra cheese to the order without worrying about it being nice and melty when it's handed out of the drive-thru window.

Perhaps the one downside of this secret menu trick is that there's no good way to add it to your order through the app. For this one, you'll have to pretend it's the '90s and actually ask a person for the special order.