The No-Cost Request That Makes Taco Bell Quesadillas 10X Better
The menu at Taco Bell is constantly evolving, with innovative offerings often giving the impression of having come from the mind of some sort of mad food scientist. There is, of course, a huge research and development machine behind Taco Bell's viral menu items, an apparatus capable of delivering us both a purple-hued Mountain Dew Baja Midnight pie and a monstrosity called the "Tacodilla" — a strange hybrid of quesadilla and taco — at the same 2026 Taco Bell "Live Mas" event. Despite delivering a constant supply of interesting new creations to try, there is still a secret menu of a sort at Taco Bell, and the items on it can be a real upgrade over the norm. For example, next time you have a hankering for a Taco Bell quesadilla, try ordering it double-grilled.
The way that Taco Bell makes its quesadillas is not quite like the way you make them at home. It is not a skillet-based cook like your standard crispy chicken quesadilla recipe. These fast food quesadillas do eventually hit the grill, but for less than 20 seconds, and that is not the first step in the cooking process. Ordering your quesadilla double grilled is exactly what it sounds like — doubling the time it spends on the grill — but to really understand why it makes this Taco Bell classic so much better, we need to delve into the method used to make the standard quesadilla.
What makes the double-grilled quesadilla so good?
The standard operating procedure for making a Taco Bell quesadilla starts with warming the tortilla for around 5 seconds per side. It is then loaded up with the cheese, sauce, and any protein in the order. Next, it is placed in a steam oven for around 5-10 seconds to jump-start the melting process of the cheese. Finally, it is placed on the two-sided grill press for 17 seconds to finish melting the cheese and browning the exterior. The result is a quesadilla that is cooked and browned, but not crisp. There are some folks out there who love the chewy texture created by this combination of steam and grill, but for those who like things a little crispier and a little meltier, double grilling is the solution.
Adding those extra 17 seconds on the grill gives the quesadilla plenty of time to melt the cheese all the way through — which is not always the case with the standard method — and ensures that the exterior is beautifully browned with a nice crunch to it. With this technique, you can even add extra cheese to the order without worrying about it being nice and melty when it's handed out of the drive-thru window.
Perhaps the one downside of this secret menu trick is that there's no good way to add it to your order through the app. For this one, you'll have to pretend it's the '90s and actually ask a person for the special order.
This Taco Bell double-grilling trick extends beyond the quesadilla
Once you get a taste of this Taco Bell secret menu trick, you'll not only understand why folks on the internet rave about it so much, but you also might be tempted to try it with some other items off the menu. The best-selling Crunchwrap Supreme is an obvious avenue for exploration, seeing as it, too, takes a trip to the grill before being wrapped up and tossed in a paper sack. Just about any of the grilled items on Taco Bell's burrito menu are also likely to benefit from a little extra crisp. Along that same vein, though, there's no reason that this idea needs to extend exclusively to the items that are already grilled by default.
One of the simplest ways to upgrade Taco Bell burritos is to order them grilled. It can be added to any burrito, doesn't cost anything — just like the double grilling — and the high heat makes for a better dining experience. Fortunately, unlike double grilling, this is a customization option that you can easily request through the app.
The one word of warning that we would give with these grilled and double-grilled items is not to overdo it. Fast food restaurants like Taco Bell operate based on extreme efficiency, so asking for every item in your order to be double-grilled can be a real annoyance for the staff. Particularly when it comes to the quesadilla, it offers a real improvement, so the employees understand, but try to make sure you're not slowing down every other customer's meal with your over-the-top grilling demands.