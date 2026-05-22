15 Easiest Lunch Ideas You Can Grab At Aldi For Under $10

Let's be honest: everyone wants to be the kind of person who meal preps well in advance, ensuring that all of our lunches are stowed away in containers and ready to take to the office at a moment's notice. However, that perfectly planned reality is often skewed by busy weekends, running late at work, and just not wanting to make meals ahead for the week. Meanwhile, your fridge is empty, you're hungry, and you need to get something for lunch.

Rather than pay your favorite local takeout spot a visit each week, you can visit Aldi. The grocer not only stocks plenty of healthy and affordable snacks you can keep in your desk, but also a ton of cheap items that can be combined to create a filling meal for less than $10. Keeping in mind that prices with vary depending on the Aldi location, Tasting Table created a list of lunchtime pairings that are guaranteed to help you power through your workday.