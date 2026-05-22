15 Easiest Lunch Ideas You Can Grab At Aldi For Under $10
Let's be honest: everyone wants to be the kind of person who meal preps well in advance, ensuring that all of our lunches are stowed away in containers and ready to take to the office at a moment's notice. However, that perfectly planned reality is often skewed by busy weekends, running late at work, and just not wanting to make meals ahead for the week. Meanwhile, your fridge is empty, you're hungry, and you need to get something for lunch.
Rather than pay your favorite local takeout spot a visit each week, you can visit Aldi. The grocer not only stocks plenty of healthy and affordable snacks you can keep in your desk, but also a ton of cheap items that can be combined to create a filling meal for less than $10. Keeping in mind that prices with vary depending on the Aldi location, Tasting Table created a list of lunchtime pairings that are guaranteed to help you power through your workday.
Park Street Deli Pepperoni Charcuterie, Savoritz Pretzel Crackers, and Park Street Deli Classic Hummus
If you prefer snacks over whole meals, you'll love the combination of the Uncured Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Olive Platter ($2.75) with the perfectly crisp Pretzel Sea Salt Crackers ($3.29) and Park Street Deli hummus ($2.85). You can easily mix and match here for your perfect bite. It's light while still offering a balanced blend of protein, fat, and carbs to power you through your day.
Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad and Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears
The Park Street Deli Chickpea Salad ($2.65) and Little Salad Bar Watermelon Spears ($4.29) are a light, easy-to-eat combo that you won't want to miss. The salad is filled with filling, plant-based ingredients like chickpeas, edamame, cranberries, carrots, and bell pepper, while the pre-cut watermelon will keep you hydrated all afternoon long.
Park Street Deli Italian Wrap and Clancy's Kettle Chips
When you're looking for a classic, filling lunch, look no further than the Park Street Deli Italian Wrap ($4.39) and Clancy's Kettle Chips ($2.15). The wrap has all of the components of your favorite Italian sub sandwich, and Clancy's kettle chips are one of the best Aldi potato chips.
Park Street Deli Turkey Club Wrap and Clancy's Cheddar and Sour Cream Ridged Potato Chips
Aldi does not mess around with cheddar and sour cream chips, and their bold flavor is what makes them an excellent pairing for a classic turkey wrap. Aldi gives its Park Street Deli Turkey Club Wrap ($4.39) a kick with bacon, smoked ham, cheddar, and ranch. The chip bag is generously sized, well-priced at $1.99, and you can save the extras for those mid-day cravings.
Whole & Simple Fusilli with Pesto and Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad
On the days where you need something a little heartier to power you through your mid-afternoon slump, look for the easy-to-reheat Whole & Simple Fusilli with Pesto ($3.99) and bagged Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad ($3.29). The box comes with cozy pasta seasoned with pesto, kale, and plump tomatoes, while the salad comes with all of the components — leafy base, dressing, shredded cheese, and croutons — you need for a satisfying lunch (just bring your own bowl).
Whole & Simple Gnocchi with Pesto and Raspberries
Gnocchi is heavy, which is why it's recommended to pair the frozen Whole & Simple Gnocchi ($3.99) with something light and fresh, like raspberries ($2.65). When lunchtime rolls around, simply nuke the bowl in the microwave and let it cool for a minute before enjoying.
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Salad Bowl and Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Soup and salad: Is there a more iconic pairing? This is one convenient one, too: Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Salad Bowl ($3.19) and Panera Bread's Broccoli Cheddar Soup ($3.75). Our taste tester said this was the best of all the store-bought Panera Bread soups, and you can never go wrong with a salad that marries chicken breast, cheddar, tortilla strips, and a salsa-ranch dressing.
Caprese Pasta Salad and Lunch Mate Grilled Chicken Strips
Aldi's Caprese Pasta Salad ($5.49), on its own, isn't very filling. But when you add the Lunch Mate Grilled Chicken Strips ($2.99), you get a hearty lunch that will power you through until dinner. The chicken is pre-cooked and ready to go; just toss the 6-ounce portion with your noodles.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Deli Calzone and Organic Cherub Grape Tomatoes
You will be the envy of the office when you bring Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Deli Calzone ($2.65) and Organic Cherub Grape Tomatoes ($3.85) for lunch. Don't be surprised if you eat the whole container of tomatoes in a single sitting.
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit and Fusia Asian Inspirations Chicken Steamed Dumplings
How can you not love this Asian Chopped Salad Kit ($3.65), packed with green and red cabbage, leaf lettuce, carrots, green onion, wonton strips, sliced almonds, and sesame dressing? Well, you'll like it more with the microwavable Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings ($2.99), which turn it into a hearty lunch, while still keeping things affordable.
Rotini Pasta Salad and Park Street Deli Chocolate Protein Pudding
The Rotini Pasta Salad ($5.49) is pretty carby (yet flavorful) on its own, but the meal gets an affordable protein boost when you pair it with a Chocolate Protein Pudding ($1.55) for dessert. Plus, what says "lunchbox classic" like chocolate pudding?
Park Street Deli Classic Chicken Salad and Savoritz Sea Salt Sourdough Pita Crackers
Park Street Deli Classic Chicken Salad ($6.05) and Savoritz Sea Salt Sourdough Pita Crackers ($2.75) are a tried-and-true pairing that'll keep you full through the afternoon. Scoop the crackers right into the salad container for a no-mess, no-dish-needed lunch.
Whole & Simple Southwest Chicken Quinoa Bowl and Simply Nature Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips
The Whole & Simple Southwest Chicken Quinoa Bowl ($4.25) offers a powerful 37 grams of protein and 127 grams of whole grains per serving. Pair it with the crunchy, slightly salty Simply Nature Blue Corn Tortilla Chips ($2.55), which can be eaten on the side or dipped right into the bowl.
Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl and Baker's Treat Apple Lunchbox Pie
You ate your veggies and protein with the Whole & Simple Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl ($4.25), so why not eat something sweet, like the Baker's Treat Apple Lunchbox Pie ($0.85)? The sweet snack pie from the grocer contrasts nicely with the nutrient-dense, earthy-tasting bowl.
Bremer Chicken Pot Pie and Park Street Deli Taboule Salad
Chicken pot pie, like this individual option from Bremer ($1.09), is hearty, but it needs some fresh contrast, which is where the Park Street Deli Taboule Salad ($2.65) comes in. Fresh tomatoes, parsley, onions, and lemon uplift the bite and help cut the decadent gravy encased in the pot pie's shell.