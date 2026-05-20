The Hands-Down Best Wawa Ice Cream Flavor Makes Raspberry The Star Of The Show
Not only is Wawa a beloved convenience store serving up smoothies and hoagies, but the brand also makes its own ice cream. Before Wawa evolved into roadside shops, it began in 1902 as a dairy. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled 12 ice cream flavors to help guide decisions during your next visit, and the Black Raspberry Chip ice cream claimed the top position. Made with black raspberry puree, spoonfuls of this satisfying treat offer the real flavor of black raspberries. Paired with melt-in-your-mouth fudge chunks that are semisweet and not cloying, this combination strikes the perfect balance for a sweet stop.
According to our writer, Wawa's Black Raspberry Chip offers both textural contrast and a rich taste that makes each scoop enjoyable. If you've thought fruit-forward ice creams are lacking in sweetness, the pieces of chocolate embedded into each bite are the kinds of ice cream add-ins that will have you changing your mind. Wawa fans have agreed with our writer's assessment, noting that Wawa sells some pretty delicious pints of ice cream.
A flavor with fans
Black Raspberry Chip may be Wawa's best, but the flavor doesn't fare as well at other ice cream brands. At Wegmans, Black Raspberry came in dead last out of our ranking of 12 flavors. For Graeter's, a Cincinnati-based brand, our list ranked the Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip flavor right in the middle of 17 samples. The pattern suggests that combining black raspberry and chocolate chips can be a difficult move to master, making Wawa's top ranking even more impressive. Balancing the taste of a tart fruit with chocolate is clearly more difficult than it seems, yet Wawa has cracked the formula for sweet seekers in search of a creamy treat — including Bobby Flay, who loves the flavor.
For those who aren't planning to drive through any of the states where Wawa stores are located, a handful of chocolate chips sprinkled on top of a bowl of homemade black raspberry ice cream can deliver a similar texture and taste without the road trip.