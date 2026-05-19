Make The Gooiest Grilled Cheese Ever With This Clever Last-Minute Move

A basic grilled cheese is one of the easiest foods to make, but the ultimate grilled cheese is a work of art that requires careful technique and timing. One of the biggest struggles is achieving a super gooey, perfectly melted filling without burning the bread as it sits in the sizzling pan. To put an end to fussy guesswork and blackened bread, all you need to do is finish your sandwich in the oven.

At first glance, it seems like a hot skillet would melt cheese more effectively, but the oven cooks food much more evenly by hitting it with heat from all sides, not just underneath, as a pan does. This is the key to a grilled cheese that's hot and gooey from center to edge, with a glorious cheese pull. The less direct heat of an oven also saves the bread from burning towards the end of cooking. This trick doesn't make your recipe much more time-consuming, either. Your sandwich should require no more than four minutes of baking before it's finished.

To try this hybrid cooking method, preheat your oven to between 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit – higher temperatures may burn the sandwich. Pan-fry your grilled cheese until both sides are lightly browned and the cheese has begun to melt. Transfer it to a baking pan, or just stick your skillet in the oven if it's oven-safe. Once the sandwich looks super oozy and nicely crisped, take it out and enjoy. This is one grilled cheese hack you'll wish you knew sooner.