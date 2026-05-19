Next Time You Eat Macaroni Salad, Make It Hawaiian-Style For Top-Tier Flavor

Macaroni salad is a classic side dish for cookouts and potlucks. It's the sort of thing that you can easily throw together or pick up in a tub from the grocery store, and it works — it's fine. But if you've ever taken a trip to the Aloha State, you know that it can be so much more than that. Hawaiian-style mac salad is creamy, tangy, aromatic; it's a side dish that reaches a whole new level.

There are a few secrets to making the best Hawaiian macaroni salad, but the key comes down to finding the right balance of sweet, salty, and sour in the creamy dressing, and then layering these flavorful elements with aromatic components like carrots and alliums. The elbow macaroni should be cooked until it is quite soft, and then coated with a dressing typically made with good mayonnaise, milk, apple cider vinegar, a touch of sugar (white or brown), as well as salt and pepper. The biggest improvement that Hawaiian mac salad has over its mainland counterparts, though, is in the aromatic vegetables.

In addition to the soft noodles and the sweetly tangy dressing, Hawaiian macaroni salad must have grated carrots. These not only add a pop of color, but also another layer of sweetness and texture. It is important also to get some alliums into the mix. Many recipes add grated onion — Maui sweet onions are a good choice — and finely chopped scallions give an especially fragrant touch, as well as extra complementary color.