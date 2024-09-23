Huli Huli: The Delicious Tropical BBQ Sauce With Built-In Instructions

Barbecue is a major source of pride in the U.S., and every region has their specialty meat smothered, basted, or accompanied by a specific type of BBQ sauce. While we tend to associate barbecue with the American South, heading further south to the state of Hawaii will unveil an entirely new BBQ sauce that you need to try.

Huli Huli is a Hawaiian take on teriyaki sauce made with spicy aromatics like ginger, garlic, soy sauce, a sweetener like honey, brown sugar, and an acidic component like pineapple juice, vinegar, or citrus. It was invented and later trademarked by Hawaiian-native businessman Ernest Morgado in 1955. Morgado used his mother's teriyaki sauce to baste the barbecued chicken he served to a group of farmers. Its initial success among locals expanded to include city-wide fundraisers, and it's now a recipe served throughout Hawaii.

An amalgamation of Hawaii's tropical ecology, native culinary traditions, and large Asian population, Huli Huli is the name of the sauce and the instructions on how to apply it. Meaning "turn turn" in Hawaiian, Huli Huli refers to the Hawaiian cooking method of rotisserie-style chicken cooked in rotating grill baskets over an open fire. The chicken needed a few rotations for even cooking, prompting cooks to proclaim "huli" at each turn. Once Huli Huli sauce was invented, however, the instructions expanded to include a basting at every turn. Huli Huli chicken is as popular a recipe as the sauce alone, and all of them have nuanced takes.