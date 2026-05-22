Some Of The Best Pita Bread Money Can Buy Is In Costco's Bakery Section

Costco's food court is virally acclaimed, but don't sleep on the giant store's bakery section. It's home to some of the best pita bread money can buy. We sampled various Costco bakery products, based on criteria like texture, overall flavor, and the ease of buying the product against making your own version at home, and the pita not only blows other Costco bakery items out of the water, but beats any pita bread we could make at home.

For that matter, it may even rival the fresh pita you'd get from an authentic Middle Eastern bakery. To start, this pita bread is a textural goldmine, with soft, cloud-like fluffiness and a thin, slightly bubbled crust that's easy to tear for dipping but also holds its structure as a stuffable pocket. The crust is golden with spots of char which bring a subtle depth of flavor to the savory and comforting blend of wheat flour and extra virgin olive oil. Each package of pita bread comes with 9 rounds, so you have plenty of different meals you can make with them throughout the week. To that effect, they're also on this Costco dinner shortcuts list. And there really are so many creative ways to use pita bread that you won't be short on ideas.