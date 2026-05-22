Some Of The Best Pita Bread Money Can Buy Is In Costco's Bakery Section
Costco's food court is virally acclaimed, but don't sleep on the giant store's bakery section. It's home to some of the best pita bread money can buy. We sampled various Costco bakery products, based on criteria like texture, overall flavor, and the ease of buying the product against making your own version at home, and the pita not only blows other Costco bakery items out of the water, but beats any pita bread we could make at home.
For that matter, it may even rival the fresh pita you'd get from an authentic Middle Eastern bakery. To start, this pita bread is a textural goldmine, with soft, cloud-like fluffiness and a thin, slightly bubbled crust that's easy to tear for dipping but also holds its structure as a stuffable pocket. The crust is golden with spots of char which bring a subtle depth of flavor to the savory and comforting blend of wheat flour and extra virgin olive oil. Each package of pita bread comes with 9 rounds, so you have plenty of different meals you can make with them throughout the week. To that effect, they're also on this Costco dinner shortcuts list. And there really are so many creative ways to use pita bread that you won't be short on ideas.
More rave reviews for Costco's pita bread
Costco customers love the pita bread as much as we do, proclaiming just how delicious and fresh it tastes. One customer on Reddit says, "they've remained fresh and soft since I bought them last week. It rivals the best Middle Eastern restaurants." Some argue that Middle Eastern-style pitas are thinner and chewier, likening the soft and fluffy texture and structure of the pitas more to Israeli and Greek-style pitas. "They're amazing... more gyro fluffy style," says one Redditor, adding, "Slight char taste from the ovens to give it some complexity." Customers said that the pitas pocketed well, holding all kinds of fillings without losing their integrity. And if you can't use them up within a week, many say the pita freezes well for use over weeks and months.
Customers also had plenty of ideas about how to use these pillowy soft pita bread rounds. One Redditor wrote, "I use them as breakfast pockets, hamburger buns, sandwiches!" Indeed they would work well instead of hamburger buns for our lamb burger recipe with a tzatziki adjacent mayonnaise sauce for some Greek flair. If you're in the mood for a breakfast sandwich, look no further than this Middle Eastern sabich recipe that stuffs pita with eggplant, eggs, Israeli salad, hummus, and tahini. Of course, you can't go wrong with classic gyros or kebab sandwiches. Another Redditor says, "I cut it in half and it turns out to be two mini pizza bases! Add tomato paste, cheese and pepperoni and there you have it!"