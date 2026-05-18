HGTV Star Mike Holmes' Top Suggestions For Kitchen Remodels

Kitchen renovation can be both exciting and stressful. The budgeting, the never-ending deep dive into color palettes, textiles, and materials, and the process of acquiring permits for this or that are a lot for anyone to take on. This is especially true for inexperienced, first-time homeowners who are more susceptible to the pitfalls of major remodel work.

According to a 2024 report by the University of South Alabama about home renovation trends, kitchens are the most renovated rooms in homes, and exceeding initial budgets is fairly common. However, you don't have to lose your marbles to have a marble countertop. That's why we've made a list of suggestions from one of the world's foremost home remodel experts, "Mr. Make It Right" himself, HGTV star Mike Holmes. As the host of popular home renovation shows like "Holmes on Homes," "Holmes Inspection," and more, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone with more expertise about how to whip your home into shape.

The kitchen is a sacred space where we spend much of our time creating memories around food. A remodel will not only give it a refreshed look and energy but can increase your home's value. To get you started on the right path, here are Mike Holmes' top suggestions for kitchen remodels.