Before Replacing Kitchen Cabinets, Mike Holmes Wants You To Consider One Question

Taking on any major kitchen renovation is a big project, but even an expert like Mike Holmes understands that deciding what to do with your kitchen cabinets is an intimidating question. Not only are cabinets the dominant visual feature in your kitchen, with only the countertops even coming close, but they are also the most expensive. Cabinets make up the single biggest part of any kitchen remodel budget — often up to 40% of the total — and can cost more than $6,000 on average. So they are not something to be taken lightly. That's why Holmes, the legendary HGTV host and professional contractor, wants you to think long term when you replace kitchen cabinets and not just go with what you like now.

In advice about making those big kitchen cabinet decisions from HGTV Canada, Holmes says, "Also, think about the rest of your kitchen: what sections are due to be replaced next? Before you replace the cabinetry, think about what other pieces will need to be swapped out in the next five or 10 years." Nobody wants a kitchen with mismatched character, and anyone investing in new cabinets is hopeful expecting to be looking at them for a decade or more, so the aesthetics cannot just be matched to what you currently have. You are making a decision that impacts every other renovation decision you make down the line, and that is why Homes adds, "make sure that your new cabinets will match any updated appliances or countertops in the future."