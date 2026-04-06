Before Replacing Kitchen Cabinets, Mike Holmes Wants You To Consider One Question
Taking on any major kitchen renovation is a big project, but even an expert like Mike Holmes understands that deciding what to do with your kitchen cabinets is an intimidating question. Not only are cabinets the dominant visual feature in your kitchen, with only the countertops even coming close, but they are also the most expensive. Cabinets make up the single biggest part of any kitchen remodel budget — often up to 40% of the total — and can cost more than $6,000 on average. So they are not something to be taken lightly. That's why Holmes, the legendary HGTV host and professional contractor, wants you to think long term when you replace kitchen cabinets and not just go with what you like now.
In advice about making those big kitchen cabinet decisions from HGTV Canada, Holmes says, "Also, think about the rest of your kitchen: what sections are due to be replaced next? Before you replace the cabinetry, think about what other pieces will need to be swapped out in the next five or 10 years." Nobody wants a kitchen with mismatched character, and anyone investing in new cabinets is hopeful expecting to be looking at them for a decade or more, so the aesthetics cannot just be matched to what you currently have. You are making a decision that impacts every other renovation decision you make down the line, and that is why Homes adds, "make sure that your new cabinets will match any updated appliances or countertops in the future."
Consider future appliance and countertop upgrades
Of course the "easy," solution is to overhaul your entire kitchen at once, but that's obviously not in the cards for most people. You may have a brand new fridge, a 6-year-old stove, and 10-year-old countertops at the time you pick out your cabinet design. So consider not only your feelings toward how they look, but also how long they will last. On average a stove will last 13 to 15 years before needing to be replaced, and a refrigerator can last from that range up to almost 20 years. On the shorter end a dishwasher may only last up to 10 years.
For countertops you are looking at a much longer timeline, so that choice is going to come down more to visuals than wear and tear. Even cheaper laminate countertops can last up to 30 years, while tougher quartz or granite kitchen countertops can last 50 years or more. So if you like your counters, they should probably play the biggest role in determining what cabinets to get.
Finally there are some other steps you can take with your kitchen cabinets to make it easier to adjust down the line. Opting for appliance garages for smaller things like toasters or mixers, and panels to cover built in appliances like dishwashers, can help your kitchen stay cohesive even as you replace those items down the line. Choosing cabinets may be a big question, but it is also one with plenty of workable answers that will still produce your ideal kitchen.