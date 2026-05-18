6 Grocery Store Turkey Sausages, Ranked

Whether you choose not to eat pork or you're just looking for something lighter and less greasy, turkey sausage can be a great alternative to pork-based varieties. Turkey sausage tends to be a lot leaner, making it an ideal choice for those who are watching their fat intake, and because sausage tends to be so seasoned, there's often not a huge difference in flavor. Unfortunately, though, not all turkey sausages are the same — some taste a lot better than others, which is why I've sampled six different grocery store turkey sausage brands and ranked them from worst to best.

The highest-ranking sausages on this list offer a bold, complex flavor and are moist and juicy. Meanwhile, those who rank lower are drier and more bland on the flavor front. If you're in the market for turkey sausage, take a closer look at all of these options. You might just find that you like some of these even better than any store-bought pork sausage out there.