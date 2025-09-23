The Hands-Down Best Turkey Bacon You Can Buy Has Rich Flavor That Goes With Almost Any Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Turkey bacon gets a bad rap. But, here at Tasting Table, we would argue that naysayers simply haven't tried the right offering yet. Not all turkey bacon is created equal (far from it, in fact). In our definitive ranking of nine turkey bacon brands, Applegate Naturals Uncured Turkey Bacon ranked No. 1 — and it can make a believer out of the staunchest pork bacon fan.

As we mentioned in our review, Applegate's turkey bacon ultimately "tasted more like turkey than any other brand, with a rich intense flavor. You could swap this out one-for-one for deli meat [...] With 150 milligrams of sodium and a mere 30 calories per slice, this is as good as turkey bacon gets." It's worth noting that turkey bacon as a category is less umami-forward, salty, and smoky than traditional pork bacon. Instead, the tasting profile leans meatier with simpler savoriness.

The only ingredients here are turkey, water, and cayenne powder, plus less than 2% of sea salt, celery powder, and onion powder. This is because "uncured" bacon is typically cured with sea salt and some form of celery (which is packed with natural nitrates) rather than soaked in sodium nitrites and sugar to "cure," as with traditional bacon. Its sugar-free curing process makes for a meatier flavor and also makes this turkey bacon a solid option for foodies with a range of dietary needs. We also appreciate Applegate turkey bacon's "Whole30" approval rating, which indicates a dairy-, grain-, sugar-, alcohol, and legume-free product.