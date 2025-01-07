Why We Highly Suggest Avoiding Butterball's Turkey Bacon

Many meat-loving foodies would probably tell you to steer clear of turkey bacon altogether. Here at Tasting Table, we've been known to enjoy a good strip or two — so long as it's done well. Not all versions are created equal, and in our ranking of the nine best grocery store turkey bacon brands, Butterball's came in last place.

Advertisement

Turkey bacon is typically made from pieces of the bird that have been seasoned, shaped, and reformed into bacon-like strips, versus pork bacon, which is made from smoked, cured pork belly. Since it's a leaner, less salty meat, turkey bacon tends to be chewier and milder than its pork-based counterpart, regardless of the brand. Opting for poultry over pork doesn't have to (and arguably shouldn't) mean sacrificing quality on taste or texture. Alas, Butterball's version delivers on neither front.

As we mentioned in our review, "The slices were slimy but delicate and thin, tearing easily in the pan when flipped. ... After cooking for the recommended nine minutes, the result was too chewy, more like the consistency of deli bologna." Overall, Butterball's turkey was bland, flavorless, and largely forgettable. What barely-there taste it does have isn't very pleasant, a performance made worse by the fact that it doesn't crisp up and is liable to burn thanks to its paper-thinness. Butterball may be the name turkey-lovers trust for their roasted birds, but the brand should stick to what it does best and leave the bacon realm to the respective pros.

Advertisement